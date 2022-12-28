ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Community-led Marketing for Product Growth

Community-led marketing refers to the use of communities, often centered around a particular product or brand, to drive growth, insight gathering and impactful engagement. In the digital age, these communities can take many forms, including online forums, social media groups, and even in-person meetups. By fostering a sense of belonging and connection among users, these communities can serve as powerful marketing channels and help drive product growth.
TechCrunch

How to spin up an investing network from scratch as a first-time founder

We recently sat down with three VCs who have also been founders to talk about different ways founders can approach this problem, how to land that first term sheet and what that term sheet should contain. Today, we’re featuring the first part of that conversation. We spoke with investors James...
nftgators.com

TradeDog’s Venture Arm Launches $100M Web3 Fund

TD VC has announced a $100 million fund with a $10 million commitment. The fund targets web3 special situation projects. The company is specifically looking at projects with solid fundamentals focused on the next evolution of web3. TradeDog’s venture arm, TD VC has announced a $100 million web3 fund for...
NEWSBTC

FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution

Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
PYMNTS

FinTechs Attract 20% of All VC Investment in Bulgaria

Bulgarian FinTech firms have attracted nearly $6 million in investment this year. In fact, while the country’s FinTech industry may be young, with each passing year its contribution to the economy grows. For example, investments in Bulgarian FinTech companies have grown from BGN 1.3 million to almost BGN 11...
HackerNoon

The Future of Growth Marketing: Predictions and Trends for 2023 and Beyond

Growth marketing is a strategic approach to marketing that focuses on driving sustainable and scalable growth for a business. It involves using data, experimentation, and continuous optimization to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth. As the world becomes increasingly digital, growth marketing is becoming an essential tool for businesses...
crowdfundinsider.com

Japanese Fintech Smartpay to Launch Next Phase of Consumer Finance via Open Banking

Japan-based Fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that “allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts.”. Smartpay Bank Direct “emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers

Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
thefastmode.com

Tata Communications to Acquire US-based The Switch Enterprises

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement through its wholly owned international subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. to acquire The Switch Enterprises LLC. New York-headquartered, The Switch is a leading global end-to-end live video production and transmission services provider with reach to...
TechCrunch

Recall.ai helps companies make the most of virtual meeting data

Participants in the round include Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, Bungalow Capital, SV Tech Ventures and Starling Ventures. Backing also came from individual investors like Sentry CTO David Cramer, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga, Grain CEO Mike Adams, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and Runway co-founder Siqi Chen. Recall.ai’s...
PYMNTS

Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers

Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
nftgators.com

Fidelity and HSBC File Web3 Trademark Applications for Financial Services in the Metaverse

Fidelity launched a metaverse presence in April. The financial services company also launched a metaverse ETF. HSBC entered the metaverse in March via a partnership with The Sandbox. American multinational financial services corporation, Fidelity, has filed three new trademark applications indicating further plans for the metaverse. Filed with the United...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Meet The NMP 2023 Titans Of Industry

Honoring the key players who have dedicated their expertise and years of experience to the mortgage industry. Accomplishments matter, especially when they benefit the entire mortgage industry. Share your or others’ experiences. In this issue, National Mortgage Professional Magazine honors 24 individuals who stand out for their achievements. They...
crowdfundinsider.com

Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Group Teams Up with B2B Fintech Firm BLINQ

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and BLINQ Solutions Private Limited have reportedly entered an agreement with a goal to streamline payment collections and assist existing and new clients with making payments from an extensive range of payment solutions. According to a statement made on December 26, Saqib Zeeshan (Deputy CEO, PQGTL) and...
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
freightwaves.com

Building a smart warehouse no longer requires major investment

As warehouse efficiency, along with the streamlining of other processes, becomes a greater priority for retailers and logistics providers alike, the adoption of smart warehousing solutions is growing rapidly. Warehouse automation isn’t new by any means, but a number of factors have escalated its adoption throughout the supply chain. Labor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy