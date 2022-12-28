Read full article on original website
Community-led Marketing for Product Growth
Community-led marketing refers to the use of communities, often centered around a particular product or brand, to drive growth, insight gathering and impactful engagement. In the digital age, these communities can take many forms, including online forums, social media groups, and even in-person meetups. By fostering a sense of belonging and connection among users, these communities can serve as powerful marketing channels and help drive product growth.
TechCrunch
How to spin up an investing network from scratch as a first-time founder
We recently sat down with three VCs who have also been founders to talk about different ways founders can approach this problem, how to land that first term sheet and what that term sheet should contain. Today, we’re featuring the first part of that conversation. We spoke with investors James...
nftgators.com
TradeDog’s Venture Arm Launches $100M Web3 Fund
TD VC has announced a $100 million fund with a $10 million commitment. The fund targets web3 special situation projects. The company is specifically looking at projects with solid fundamentals focused on the next evolution of web3. TradeDog’s venture arm, TD VC has announced a $100 million web3 fund for...
NEWSBTC
FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution
Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
PYMNTS
FinTechs Attract 20% of All VC Investment in Bulgaria
Bulgarian FinTech firms have attracted nearly $6 million in investment this year. In fact, while the country’s FinTech industry may be young, with each passing year its contribution to the economy grows. For example, investments in Bulgarian FinTech companies have grown from BGN 1.3 million to almost BGN 11...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Meet the VC firms that want to help immigrants found their own startups so they keep their talents in the US
Many immigrants have founded successful companies, but the pathways to entrepreneurship are limited by visa restrictions. These firms can help.
The Future of Growth Marketing: Predictions and Trends for 2023 and Beyond
Growth marketing is a strategic approach to marketing that focuses on driving sustainable and scalable growth for a business. It involves using data, experimentation, and continuous optimization to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth. As the world becomes increasingly digital, growth marketing is becoming an essential tool for businesses...
Why Companies Should Invest in Influencers During a Challenging Economy | PRO Insight
Marketing and social media budgets are often the first things businesses cut in tough times, but that would be a mistake. When inflation hits, brands have to decide whether they’ll increase their prices, take a hit to their margin, or cut costs — sometimes, they do all three.
crowdfundinsider.com
Japanese Fintech Smartpay to Launch Next Phase of Consumer Finance via Open Banking
Japan-based Fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that “allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts.”. Smartpay Bank Direct “emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
thefastmode.com
Tata Communications to Acquire US-based The Switch Enterprises
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement through its wholly owned international subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. to acquire The Switch Enterprises LLC. New York-headquartered, The Switch is a leading global end-to-end live video production and transmission services provider with reach to...
crowdfundinsider.com
FT Partners Research Report: Blockchain Accounting, Tax Solutions Enable Automation for Digital Assets Ecosystem
As digital assets became more widely accepted, the need “for corresponding tooling to meet accounting, reporting and tax requirements of both individuals and corporate users grew,” according to an update from FT Partners. Initially operating largely out of sight, tax authorities across the globe “noted the surging value...
TechCrunch
Recall.ai helps companies make the most of virtual meeting data
Participants in the round include Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, Bungalow Capital, SV Tech Ventures and Starling Ventures. Backing also came from individual investors like Sentry CTO David Cramer, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga, Grain CEO Mike Adams, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and Runway co-founder Siqi Chen. Recall.ai’s...
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
nftgators.com
Fidelity and HSBC File Web3 Trademark Applications for Financial Services in the Metaverse
Fidelity launched a metaverse presence in April. The financial services company also launched a metaverse ETF. HSBC entered the metaverse in March via a partnership with The Sandbox. American multinational financial services corporation, Fidelity, has filed three new trademark applications indicating further plans for the metaverse. Filed with the United...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Meet The NMP 2023 Titans Of Industry
Honoring the key players who have dedicated their expertise and years of experience to the mortgage industry. Accomplishments matter, especially when they benefit the entire mortgage industry. Share your or others’ experiences. In this issue, National Mortgage Professional Magazine honors 24 individuals who stand out for their achievements. They...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Group Teams Up with B2B Fintech Firm BLINQ
Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and BLINQ Solutions Private Limited have reportedly entered an agreement with a goal to streamline payment collections and assist existing and new clients with making payments from an extensive range of payment solutions. According to a statement made on December 26, Saqib Zeeshan (Deputy CEO, PQGTL) and...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
freightwaves.com
Building a smart warehouse no longer requires major investment
As warehouse efficiency, along with the streamlining of other processes, becomes a greater priority for retailers and logistics providers alike, the adoption of smart warehousing solutions is growing rapidly. Warehouse automation isn’t new by any means, but a number of factors have escalated its adoption throughout the supply chain. Labor...
