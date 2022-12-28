Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More
The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
Jordan Binnington, Blues defeat woeful Blackhawks
Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 Thursday night. Binnington improved
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
Lightning edge Rangers on Alex Killorn’s SO goal
Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn scored in the shootout’s sixth round as the Lightning won their sixth straight home game, rallying
Islanders finish perfect homestand by beating Blue Jackets
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored for the host New York Islanders, who continued surging with a 2-1 win over
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
NHL
Greiss' new mask is nod to former Blues goalie
Mask is modeled after one worn by Fred Brathwaite in 2002-03 season. If you're a long-time St. Louis Blues fan, it probably should. Greiss' mask, which was created by Blake McCully of Cross-Eyed Airbrushing, was modeled after one worn by former Blues goalie Fred Brathwaite during the 2002-03 season. "It's...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Ducks, building ‘chemistry,’ take on Predators
It hasn’t been an easy season for the Anaheim Ducks, languishing among the bottom three teams in the NHL. But
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings return to action at Pittsburgh on Wednesday
DETROIT -- Following the NHL's holiday break, the Detroit Red Wings will open a midweek back-to-back road set on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (14-11-7; 35 points) and Pittsburgh (19-10-5; 43 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on...
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
Blues chasing defensive adjustments vs. Blackhawks
The St. Louis Blues will continue adjusting to life without defenseman Torey Krug when they host the reeling Chicago Blackhawks
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
Avalanche look for quick bounce-back game vs. Kings
Three straight wins after regulation sent the Colorado Avalanche into the holiday break with some momentum. It lasted less than
