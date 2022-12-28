ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More

The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
CBS Pittsburgh

Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Greiss' new mask is nod to former Blues goalie

Mask is modeled after one worn by Fred Brathwaite in 2002-03 season. If you're a long-time St. Louis Blues fan, it probably should. Greiss' mask, which was created by Blake McCully of Cross-Eyed Airbrushing, was modeled after one worn by former Blues goalie Fred Brathwaite during the 2002-03 season. "It's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings return to action at Pittsburgh on Wednesday

DETROIT -- Following the NHL's holiday break, the Detroit Red Wings will open a midweek back-to-back road set on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (14-11-7; 35 points) and Pittsburgh (19-10-5; 43 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
RALEIGH, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy