Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
BBC
Gatwick Airport: Man's body found in undercarriage of plane
A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport. The Tui flight had travelled from The Gambia's capital Banjul to the airport in West Sussex. Sussex Police said the discovery was made at the airport at about 04:00 GMT on 7 December. A Gatwick...
Disabled passengers on Avanti trains say they have had to sit in toilets to get seat
One wheelchair user reported that pre-booked accessible spaces were filled with luggage and no staff were present
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
This tiny home is just 13 feet wide – but still has as much space as the average London house
The Library House in east London cost just over $400,000 to build and was nominated for a prestigious architectural award this year.
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
‘Absolutely outrageous’: Car missing wheel pulled over by police in Nottinghamshire
Police caught a motorist driving missing a wheel in Nottinghamshire in what officers described as an “absolutely outrageous” offence.Nottingham Police’s Roads Unit said officers were made aware of the Renault missing a wheel by concerned members of the public.It had been spotted in the Ollerton area, a small town about 20 miles northeast of Nottingham city centre.Photos of the vehicle show its front left tyre completely missing, with the man driving only on the rim.Police said it was “quite unbelievable” that the car was moving at all when they pulled it over.The force said in a Facebook post: “This car...
BBC
East Yorkshire: Stolen Christmas presents recovered
Presents stolen from a home in East Yorkshire on Christmas Day have been recovered by police. Thieves broke into two properties in Airmyn and Howden between 04:00 GMT and 05:00 GMT on Sunday and a box of presents was taken from one of them. Humberside Police said officers had followed...
Summer wildfires increased fourfold in England in 2022
England faced four times more wildfires this summer than in same period in 2021, figures show. Fire chiefs said their staff were being increasingly challenged by the extreme weather caused by climate breakdown after an extremely hot and dry June, July and August meant some forces tackled more than 50 wildfires a day during the heatwaves.
BBC
'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
BBC
Historic England: Air raid siren and mill among 2022 listings
An air raid siren, a pair of county boundary markers, a canal crane and a mill that inspired one of art's old masters were among Historic England's new listings in North West England. Some 26 sites were logged from November 2021 to November 2022, ten of which were in Greater...
BBC
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust celebrates 60th anniversary
A conservation charity that helped established some of Nottinghamshire's most popular nature reserves is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has been campaigning to protect the county's green spaces and habitats since 1962. The trust has reflected on numerous successful campaigns over the decades. It has also promised...
BBC
No rail travel as Boxing Day sales begin
Scotland's rail network was at a standstill on Boxing Day as industrial action continued. No trains ran on 26 December as RMT members who work for Network Rail were on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Retail bosses feared traditional Boxing Day sales would be hit by...
BBC
Layout of Wiltshire village's first 200 homes revealed
Details of the first 200 houses to be built as part of a new village have been released. Developer Countryside and Sovereign Housing Association has revealed the layout and appearance of the Lotmead News Eastern Village near Swindon. It aims to build up to 2,500 houses on the 365-acre site...
BBC
Wales: TV and film generates £155m for economy since 2020
The TV and film industry has generated £155.6m of production spend into the Welsh economy since 2020. In 2021, the Welsh screen sector saw a turnover of £575 million, a 36% increase from the year before. Creative Wales, the Welsh government's creative agency, also reported £14.2m of production...
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
a-z-animals.com
See Scotland’s Most Scenic Train Trip, Across The Highlands
Scotland is an incredibly beautiful country and one of the best ways to see all of the stunning sights is by train! West Highland Railway Line gives locals and tourists the opportunity to travel the gorgeous scenery in a comfortable and luxurious train car. The West Highland Line departs Glasgow,...
BBC
Pennine Way fell runners rescued in 'harsh' winter conditions
Two fell runners were rescued after getting into difficulty in harsh winter conditions on the Pennine Way. The pair set off from Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders hoping to follow the trail to Byrness in Northumberland. But with snow and ice, strong winds and a severe wind chill, they...
Comments / 0