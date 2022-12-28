Police caught a motorist driving missing a wheel in Nottinghamshire in what officers described as an “absolutely outrageous” offence.Nottingham Police’s Roads Unit said officers were made aware of the Renault missing a wheel by concerned members of the public.It had been spotted in the Ollerton area, a small town about 20 miles northeast of Nottingham city centre.Photos of the vehicle show its front left tyre completely missing, with the man driving only on the rim.Police said it was “quite unbelievable” that the car was moving at all when they pulled it over.The force said in a Facebook post: “This car...

1 DAY AGO