Wings rally from 4-goals down
PITTSBURGH — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21. The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots.
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
Matthew Tkachuk: ‘Playoffs starts now’ for underachieving Panthers, sub .500 at Christmas
The Florida Panthers, they’re not afraid to admit, needed a break -- badly.
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie. After a three-day holiday break, the Flames are back in action tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube -...
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
