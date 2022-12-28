Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a park in south-east London. The man was found injured when police were called to Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made and the...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Parents of a three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky appear in court over tragic attack
THE parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a husky have appeared in court. Vince King and Karen Alcock faced a judge today at Lincoln Crown Court. The pair, 54 and 41, were charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
toofab.com
Boy Whose Body Was Just Discovered Under Floorboards Was Allegedly Drowned In Toilet Three Months Ago
The boy's mother claims her boyfriend "cut a hole in their wooden floor, dug a hole in the ground, and buried him under the house." The 6-year-old Arkansas boy whose body was found under the floorboards of his home last week allegedly died after his mother's boyfriend drowned him in the toilet three months ago.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
WJAC TV
'They never come inside:' Claysburg man charged after 4 dogs found in deplorable condition
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford State Police say a Claysburg man is behind bars after four dogs were found living in deplorable conditions. According to the affidavit, the investigation began in early October as troopers were assisting Greenfield Township Police at a residence in Kimmel Township.
Carscoops
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
A Chinese driver is relieved to have gotten out of a tricky situation without any injuries. The motorist, identified by AutoHome as one Mr. Luo, was at the wheel of a Haval H6 when the cruise control became stuck on and the brakes failed. Luo was driving the H6 crossover,...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Pregnant woman, 35, loses unborn baby when she is caught in horrific two-car crash on busy A-road
A pregnant woman riding along the busy A44 as the front passenger seat lost her unborn baby after being caught in a two-car horror crash. The woman, 35, was near Evesham when the black Volvo V50 she was riding in collided with a grey Volvo XC60 at the junction with Lenchwick Lane on Sunday around noon.
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video
A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
NBC Los Angeles
Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP
As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
Comments / 1