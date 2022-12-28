Read full article on original website
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
wuwf.org
Gulf Coast StoryCorps: Jean Odom and Johnnie Odom II
Earlier this year, WUWF welcomed StoryCorps back to Pensacola to record the conversations of more than 100 individuals from across the region. During this holiday season, we’re sharing some of their stories. Today, Johnnie Odom talks to his mother Jean Odom about her memories of living in the Memphis...
The mysterious ‘Bubble Guy’ of Fairhope and the art of bubble Zen
In the spring of 2020, as the world retreated into “safe bubbles”, giant soapy orbs rose above the American Legion Post 199 pier on Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Alabama. People were drawn to the bubbles like kids to an ice cream truck. Turns out, it was one man’s...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
WEAR
2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras 12th Night Celebration - Jan. 6
Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc. will be kicking off the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with the annual Pensacola Mardi Gras 12th Night Celebration and Mardi Gras Season Kick-Off in Downtown Pensacola presented by Wind Creek Hotel and Casino. On Friday January 6th, 2023 the streets will begin to close at 3 pm and are expected to be fully closed by 4 pm so that the floats may be escorted in and lined up accordingly. Pensacola Mardi Gras now has over 90 Krewes, with the best Krewes bringing their floats for this annual kick-off to the Mardi Gras season and blessing of the fleet.
floridapolitics.com
NWF Health Network hosts emotional Christmas adoption ceremonies
Six children officially found their forever families. NWF Health Network hosted its annual Christmas adoption ceremonies Christmas morning. Six children, including two sets of siblings, officially found their forever homes. The Christmas ceremonies follow others on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve in Tallahassee and Pensacola. In all, 19 children were...
Brett Robinson asks for variance on new Phoenix Key complex
Developer wants permission to pump water into the Gulf during foundation work. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Brett Robinson is seeking a variance so the developer can “dewater” a site east of Perdido Pass where two new condo towers are planned. The council will meet...
Co-founder of “The Blake” retirement community identified as victim killed by train
The CEO and co-founder of "The Blake" assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.
Pensacola Humane Society shelter emptied, staff quit amid Board controversy
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Humane Society staff worked Wednesday to move all animals from the shelter, the latest development in the escalating conflict between the PHS Board of Directors and its workers that leaves the shelter empty and largely unstaffed. A vocal group of staff, volunteers and fosters allege Board President Gerald Adcox has mismanaged […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
Tacky Jacks bringing back Wacky Winter of Fun series
Mondays in Gulf Shores, Tuesdays in Orange Beach in January, February. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is bringing back the Wacky Winter of Fun series for the seventh year at the location on the Intracoastal Waterway. It will feature...
Gulf Shores residents to appeal decision on West Lagoon carts
Police chief says the thoroughfare would be unsafe place for golf carts. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores residents Susan and Joseph Jones are appealing a decision by the police department that would not allow golf carts on their street, West Lagoon Avenue. In a memo...
Memorial service announced for fallen Okaloosa Co. Corporal Ray Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The community will gather on Dec. 31 to celebrate the life of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff Corporal Ray Hamilton. OCSO officials said visitation will start at 9 a.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. The visitation will end at 10 a.m to start the Celebration of Life […]
Here’s where you can polar plunge in northwest Florida on News Year’s Day
FLORIDA (WKRG) — Do you enjoy jumping into freezing cold water while simultaneously supporting charity? Well a few organizations are thinking of you. There are a few polar plunges in Northwest Florida on New Year’s Day. The 7th annual Pelican Plunge in Fort Walton Beach, the 5th annual Pirate Plunge in Navarre, the Flora-Bama Polar […]
atmorenews.com
Bettis joins ACH staff
Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced that they have added LaTanja Bettis, CRNP, to their medical staff. She has already begun seeing patients at ACH Family Physicians. “LaTanja will be joining Dr. Jonah McIntyre at ACH Family Physicians. She brings a wealth of medical experience to our team from both the clinical and hospital perspective.” ACH Administrator Brad Lowery said. “LaTanja has worked many years as a provider and we feel she will be a great asset to not only our medical staff, but to our community as well.”
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What Is The Closest Airport To Orange Beach, Alabama?
Nothing quite takes the excitement (and, let’s face it, the fun) out of a vacation like an airport, does it? When you finally escape the airport and take off, you spend the entire flight thinking about the airport you are about to land in and how much stress that is going to bring.
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
texaslifestylemag.com
#TravelTuesday: Families Can Play All Day In Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida
A Destin-Fort Walton Beach vacation is an invitation to play. From sunup sea turtle track spotting to sundown sand crab hunting, you won’t want to miss a single adventure along Florida’s Emerald Coast. The recipe for a happy family vacation is a mix of easy planning, engaging activities,...
getthecoast.com
Replica of Christopher Columbus’ ship Pinta docks on Okaloosa Island, open until January 2
The Pinta, a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, is now open for educational tours at the Brooks Bridge Marina on Okaloosa Island, Florida. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “New World” on October 12th, 1492 and serves as a “sailing museum” to educate the public and school children about the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and other early explorers.
Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Blackwater River holds a special place in my heart, because it’s the one Florida river where I very nearly drowned. I was a kid, and my Boy Scout troop was camped on the riverbank. I was wading across the river when the current snatched my feet out from under me. At the last second, […] The post Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WALA-TV FOX10
Taste of Fairhope Food Tour
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Taste of Fairhope Food Tour talks about the tours and what they include. Tours are every Friday and Saturday at 2 P.M. Private tours may be requested throughout the week. Taste of Fairhope Food Tour. Sign up to join a tour on the website. They say it...
