National powerhouses Sierra Canyon, Bishop Gorman, Duncanville put on a show for Oregon fans at Les Schwab Invitational

By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Naji Saker

HILLSBORO — The Les Schwab Invitational has a well-earned reputation as the place to see tomorrow’s stars do spectacular things .

National powers Bishop Gorman, Duncanville and Sierra Canyon descended upon Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Tuesday, and the talent-packed teams did not disappoint.

All three won their opening-round games in convincing fashion as star players such as Bronny James , KJ Lewis and John Mobley Jr. put on a show. Capacity crowds filled the gym to watch some of the country’s top teams play against Oregon foes.

“The environment here was amazing with all the people,” Sierra Canyon senior point guard Dylan Metoyer said. “Every time they scored or we scored, we always heard the crowd roaring. The crowd gives us energy. I love big crowds like that.”

Bishop Gorman’s Mobley Jr. said he was caught off guard by the number of fans in the gym.

“I know we played a Portland team, but that was a crowd that showed love for us,” he said. “It was a good environment. You can tell they love basketball down here, so I thought that was lit.”

Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 16 nationally in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , closed the fun-filled day with an 87-61 victory over Jesuit .

The Trailblazers of Chatsworth, California, electrified the crowd with several dunks during warmups and held a pregame mosh pit near their team bench. James helped jumpstart the team with an alley-oop feed to Isaiah Elohim and a chase-down block in the opening minutes. Elohim had another big first-half dunk as Sierra Canyon cruised to a comfortable win.

Elohim, the nation’s No. 12 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings, said he was familiar with the LSI’s reputation .

“I’ve watched people from years past, so this tournament is very big,” he said. “Montverde (Academy) has played here, a lot of great teams have played here. The history over here speaks for itself .”

Elohim is enjoying his first trip to Oregon. He said Portland seems like a “chill city with a very cool vibe” while also commenting on the environment at Liberty.

“It was a very large crowd. A lot of energy, a lot of intensity,” he said. “I very much liked it. It was a very good experience.”

Metoyer said the Trailblazers regularly play in front of packed houses because of the draw of Bronny and Bryce James, LeBron James’ two sons.

“At Sierra Canyon, we’re expected to have these large crowds and a lot of media around us, especially with all the athletes we have,” he said. “You have to get used to it and you should know and expect that when you’re coming into Sierra. You just have to mentally prepare yourself for a lot of people, but also not everyone is going to be on your side. Sierra Canyon is a big school, a big name, and a lot of people pray on our downfall. So, we just have to stick together.”

Bronny James went 6 of 7 from three-point range and led all players with 22 points. Ashton Hardaway (12 points) and Elohim (10) also finished in double figures; Metoyer had a game-high 11 assists.

Elohim and Metoyer made it clear that the Trailblazers aren’t here for a post-Christmas vacation. The goal is to win the program’s second LSI title.

“Coming into this tournament, we’re expecting to take home another championship,” Metoyer said. “Hopefully this will catapult us into our playoff season so we’re winning championship after championship.”

Added Elohim: “We don’t care who we play, we just care about if we win or not.”

Earlier in the day, national No. 20 Bishop Gorman earned an 89-60 victory over Grant . The Generals trailed only 46-34 at halftime but were unable to keep pace with the Gaels in the second half.

Mobley Jr., an Ohio State commit, had 20 points and five steals in the victory.

“We came out and played hard,” said Mobley Jr., who checks in at No. 43 in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings. “We had a slow start but we pulled it out in the end.”

The Gaels are making their fourth LSI appearance, but the storied program has yet to bring a first-place trophy back to Las Vegas. Mobley Jr. and company believe this team can get it done.

“We’re looking to win this thing and get back on top,” Mobley Jr. said.

The road to the LSI title likely will run through Duncanville , the nation’s top-ranked team. The Panthers had little trouble with Cleveland in the opening round, downing the reigning PIL champions 85-54 .

Lewis, a four-star Arizona signee, filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Cameron Barnes scored a game-high 22 points and five-star big man Ron Holland, a Texas signee, chipped in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Duncanville was the pre-tournament favorite as an LSI first-timer, but Sierra Canyon and Bishop Gorman have more than enough firepower to challenge the Texas behemoth.

