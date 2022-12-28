Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spectacular Array of Art to be Auctioned at Missoula Museum
To put together such an impressive quantity and variety of pieces like this in little old Missoula, Montana? Not an easy task. Yet, at the same time, part of Missoula's cultural allure is the expectation that successful displays like this can be assembled. And again this year, the Missoula Art Museum does not disappoint. See for yourself starting Friday, January 6.
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City Brewfest, Missoula
The annual Garden City BrewFest hits Missoula in early May. The event is the largest of all Montana’s brewing events, with over 70 different craft beers to choose from along with ciders and wines. There’s also live music and a range of food vendors, which all make this an...
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City River Rod Run, Missoula
The annual Garden City River Rod Run is two fun-packed days of classic cars in Downtown Missoula. Typically a weekend event held around late June/early July, attendees can witness the impressive array of lovingly-restored and immaculately maintained vehicles rolling through the town on a Friday evening. Saturday sees the program...
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
discoveringmontana.com
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow, Missoula
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow is one of the oldest and most unifying student-organized tribal events across the nation. Typically hosted as a 2-day event towards the end of April, the Pow Wow has long been a cultural pillar at the University of Montana in Missoula. This is a colorful affair...
Save Missoula Landfill Space: Time to Recycle Those Christmas Trees
The City of Missoula is once again people an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees. The Christmas Ever-Green program started this week and runs through January 14th. People can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost where the trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve space at the landfill. Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot) through January 14.
A Virtual Walking Tour Of U.M Is Here. Super Convenient (Video)
Are you considering enrolling at the University of Montana, but don't want to travel all the way to Missoula for a tour? Well, you can take a virtual walk around campus here. First, a massive shoutout to the fine folks at University Walk Tour who put together this awesome video. This really is a great idea. Ever since covid, we have thought way outside the box on how we work, live, consume, learn and experience the world. Now, if you are a new high school graduate, or someone considering a change of education, why couldn't you take a virtual walking tour of the campus you are considering? That's exactly what you can do here at the University of Montana.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
discoveringmontana.com
The YMCA Riverbank Run, Missoula
This YMCA Riverbank Run is an established, family-friendly event open to all ages and abilities. The run also serves as a fundraiser for the local YMCA, with proceeds from entrance tickets being used in support of local youth programs. Participants run through the streets of Missoula to help raise money...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
NBCMontana
Small avalanche reported on Highway 200, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small avalanche occurred on Highway 200, north of Bonner. The slide is not covering the road, but did damage a barrier fence. An avalanche warning has been extended through Tuesday for western Montana. The following has been issued for Rattlesnake, Bitterroot and Seeley Lake:. The...
A Magical Christmas Day With Free Rides at Carousel for Missoula
The weather is sure being naughty, but there is somethin' nice in downtown Missoula this Sunday. Once all the presents have been opened and the kids now have even more energy built up than they did a few hours ago, why not escape the house for awhile and enjoy a wonderful family outing? And you won't even have to put on layer after layer of winter clothing to do it.
Development in the works for Missoula's Hip Strip
A group of developers released a sneak peek of a new mixed-use apartment complex near the Hip Strip this week.
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Cardiologist on How to Avoid Holiday Heart Attacks and Strokes
Dr. Matt Weiss, Cardiologist at Missoula’s Community Medical Center advises people to be aware of their heart health during the holidays, especially with the stress of the season and the rapidly changing temperatures over the past week. Watch for signs of heart attack or stroke. “It's an important time...
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
What The Holiday Season Means to Missoulians
There's a vibe to the holiday season that the whole country can feel. The red and green lights, the tinsel, the carols, the peppermint candies— we even have special words for this time of year, which makes me both jolly and merry. All of our traditions come together together to create this experience we share together as a nation. But there's another layer of the holidays that we have on a local level, which is particularly beautiful in this city. Here's what the holiday season means from a Missoulian's perspective:
Power outage hitting the Mission Valley
Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0