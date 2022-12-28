ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Detective Andy Christopherson Receives Deputy of the Year Award from Oregon State Sheriff’s Association

Several members of The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office attended the Oregon State Sheriffs Association (OSSA) Conference in Bend in early December. At the conference, TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson received the award for Enforcement Deputy of the Year by the Enforcement Command Council of OSSA. Detective Christopherson’s duty assignment has...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
SALEM, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Two injured in 2-alarm fire in West Linn

Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go...
WEST LINN, OR
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Start 2023 With a Long Walk

Do you spend the first afternoon of the year cooking up black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread? Maybe you start your year off by sweeping up the ashes of last night’s año viejo effigy. Perhaps, you scatter coins in each room of your house to bring forth a prosperous new year or shove a few spare bills under your rug for the same effect.
PORTLAND, OR

