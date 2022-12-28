Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary
Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Mosley help West Linn ‘shock the world’ by taking down Bronny James and mighty Sierra Canyon
By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Taylor Balkom HILLSBORO — The Les Schwab Invitational was long overdue for a monster upset. Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Mosley and company were up to the task Thursday night. In one of the biggest stunners in tournament history, West Linn leaned on its ...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Detective Andy Christopherson Receives Deputy of the Year Award from Oregon State Sheriff’s Association
Several members of The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office attended the Oregon State Sheriffs Association (OSSA) Conference in Bend in early December. At the conference, TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson received the award for Enforcement Deputy of the Year by the Enforcement Command Council of OSSA. Detective Christopherson’s duty assignment has...
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
kptv.com
2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
kptv.com
‘I’m hurt’: Kelso woman misses mother’s funeral after canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, yet travelers are still dealing with headaches and heartbreak. More than 2,300 Southwest flights across the country are canceled for Thursday alone - and over a dozen Southwest flights out of PDX were canceled Wednesday.
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies of cancer
Jeremiah Green, drummer for Portland-based band Modest Mouse, died Saturday about two weeks after his cancer diagnosis was revealed publicly. He was 45.
Newberg city councilor faces death threats, intimidation after objecting to hidden recording
A Newberg city councilor says she has received death threats and other hate messages after she accused a local blogger of illegally recording a conversation with her and posting the clip online. Elise Yarnell Hollamon, who has been on the city council since 2018, said Carey Martell secretly recorded their...
The Lake Oswego Review
Two injured in 2-alarm fire in West Linn
Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go...
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
kptv.com
Portland business owners excited for first NYE without restrictions since 2020
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As residents prepare for the first New Year’s Eve without COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the pandemic, restaurants and businesses are doing the same. “New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is our busiest,” said Hilda Dibe, owner of Nicholas Restaurant. “It’s a holiday...
Save the dates: These artists will be in Portland in January
Here are seven musical performances that you can attend to start the year with a bang.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
WWEEK
Start 2023 With a Long Walk
Do you spend the first afternoon of the year cooking up black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread? Maybe you start your year off by sweeping up the ashes of last night’s año viejo effigy. Perhaps, you scatter coins in each room of your house to bring forth a prosperous new year or shove a few spare bills under your rug for the same effect.
Comments / 2