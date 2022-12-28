Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Eye on Valley Business: MoodConnectSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Parcels to be developed into subdivision in Paradise Valley
Mockingbird Vistas, Mummy Mountain Park and Bret Hills subdivisions in Paradise Valley can expect new neighbors. The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on 17 undeveloped acres south of Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane. Town Planner Brandon McMahon presented the plat to...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New industrial park proposed for Pinal County
As more businesses expand in cities across Pinal County, more developers have also been eyeing vacant land for new industrial projects. One of the newest proposed industrial facilities is Park 8-Ten, which will feature six multi-tenant buildings totaling approximately 741,149 square feet close to the interchange of Interstates 10 and 8 and west of Sunland Gin Road. Each building will be able to house one to four tenants.
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
roselawgroupreporter.com
See Inside the Popular Scottsdale Estate Often Rented by Celebrities and Athletes
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) —Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s tradition of selling Arizona’s finest properties continues this holiday season with the recent sale of 23035 N Church Road in Scottsdale, Arizona for $6.7 million. Listed by Luxury Real Estate Agents Frank Aazami and David Mayo of Russ Lyon...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches
An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Optima N. Scottsdale Will be a $1 Billion Sustainable Mixed-Use Development
Award-winning real estate development firm Optima is moving forward with its next Arizona residential development in North Scottsdale, Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The $1 billion sustainable mixed-use community will include the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S. and will also be the first project in Arizona built under both the new International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and International Green Construction Code (IgCC).
fsrmagazine.com
BJ's Restaurants Opens in Goodyear, Arizona
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. announced the opening of its restaurant in Goodyear, Arizona. The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened yesterday, December 28, 2022, on a free standing pad in the newly developed Civic Square retail, office and entertainment development located at the northeast corner of North 150th Drive and West McDowell Road. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Current hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Friday and Saturday.
AZFamily
Mesa farmers asking for help halting housing development plan to save farm
Some Sky Harbor passengers said they waited for several hours to get a bag that was sitting on a plane from a canceled flight. Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of...
roselawgroupreporter.com
KB opens new community in the West Valley
KB Home announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation
(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate
In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop
The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
AZFamily
Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach
Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he’s retiring because of personal medical issues. Shady Park wins appeal; retirement community suit goes back to court. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. The Shady Park music venue in Tempe won its...
Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale
Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
buffalonynews.net
Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
Comments / 0