ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan

Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
Sportico

Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021.  Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
FOX Sports

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday. PSV announced on Monday that it had...
The Associated Press

PSG stars Mbappé, Neymar fired up as French league resumes

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar could take out their World Cup frustrations on struggling Strasbourg when the French league resumes on Wednesday. Coach Christophe Galtier said Tuesday that both players are ready for league leader PSG’s match at Parc des Princes, even though...
BBC

Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend

Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City goes to Leeds; Mbappé, Neymar ready for PSG

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City travels to Leeds on Wednesday needing a point to move back up to second in the Premier League. Newcastle's win against Leicester on Boxing Day saw it move one point ahead of the reigning champions. With leaders Arsenal also winning on Monday, City is now eight points off the top of the table with a game in hand.
chatsports.com

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put World Cup heartbreak behind them while Martin Odegaard's playmaking masterclass inspired Arsenal... but has Miguel Almiron kept top spot in the POWER RANKINGS after his goal-scoring display at Leicester?

Little over a week after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the Premier League returned in full force following its six-week break. Shaking off any idea of a World Cup hangover, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle each chalked up victories at the summit of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea returned with wins after disappointing starts to the season.
travelnoire.com

Pelé, The Brazilian Soccer Star Who Revolutionized The Sport, Dies At 82

The soccer world has lost one of its greats today, with the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, commonly known as Pelé. One Brazilian aptly described him as “our Muhammad Ali.” There’s little doubt that Pelé’s home country will enter a state of deep mourning for their champion.
Reuters

Soccer-Messi to return to PSG in early January, says Galtier

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi will return to Paris St Germain at the beginning of January, the Ligue 1 club's manager Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday. The Argentine forward, seven-times Ballon D'Or winner, scored two goals to lead his country to victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final nine days ago.
The Independent

Pele in pictures: Images from the life and career of Brazil’s football legend

Brazilian football legend Pele has died at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched glory and unprecedented brilliance in football.Widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.He carried Brazil to new heights and became a global ambassador for his sport...
FOX Sports

Barcelona, Madrid resume Spanish league fight post World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid resume their fight for the Spanish league title as the competition starts again following a seven-week hiatus for the World Cup. When club play stopped in early November, Barcelona and Madrid were already threatening to make it a two-team race with...
The Associated Press

Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France’s loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won’t let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized...
BBC

Pele: A sporting icon who made football beautiful

Bobby Charlton said that football might have been "invented for him". Certainly, most commentators regard him as the finest exponent of the beautiful game. Pele's skill and electrifying speed were coupled with a deadly accuracy in front of goal. A national hero in his native Brazil, he became a global...
The Independent

From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain

Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy