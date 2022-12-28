Read full article on original website
Related
How Man Utd plotted sensational Pele transfer but Brazil icon stayed loyal to his beloved Santos during playing days
PELE turned down the opportunity to play for Manchester United during his glory years because he was loyal to Santos. The legendary striker, who sadly died on Thursday aged 82, spent almost his entire career with the Brazilian giants. But his incredible performances in his homeland as well, as in...
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
game-news24.com
No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan
Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021. Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday.
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid
The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: French Press Reveals Who Replaces Messi in PSG’s Starting XI vs. Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain will resume its 2022-23 Ligue 1 season when they face Strasbourg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. However, the French giants will take the pitch without Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old is still on vacation after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will not return...
FOX Sports
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday. PSV announced on Monday that it had...
PSG stars Mbappé, Neymar fired up as French league resumes
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar could take out their World Cup frustrations on struggling Strasbourg when the French league resumes on Wednesday. Coach Christophe Galtier said Tuesday that both players are ready for league leader PSG’s match at Parc des Princes, even though...
BBC
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: City goes to Leeds; Mbappé, Neymar ready for PSG
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City travels to Leeds on Wednesday needing a point to move back up to second in the Premier League. Newcastle's win against Leicester on Boxing Day saw it move one point ahead of the reigning champions. With leaders Arsenal also winning on Monday, City is now eight points off the top of the table with a game in hand.
chatsports.com
Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put World Cup heartbreak behind them while Martin Odegaard's playmaking masterclass inspired Arsenal... but has Miguel Almiron kept top spot in the POWER RANKINGS after his goal-scoring display at Leicester?
Little over a week after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the Premier League returned in full force following its six-week break. Shaking off any idea of a World Cup hangover, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle each chalked up victories at the summit of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea returned with wins after disappointing starts to the season.
travelnoire.com
Pelé, The Brazilian Soccer Star Who Revolutionized The Sport, Dies At 82
The soccer world has lost one of its greats today, with the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, commonly known as Pelé. One Brazilian aptly described him as “our Muhammad Ali.” There’s little doubt that Pelé’s home country will enter a state of deep mourning for their champion.
Soccer-Messi to return to PSG in early January, says Galtier
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi will return to Paris St Germain at the beginning of January, the Ligue 1 club's manager Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday. The Argentine forward, seven-times Ballon D'Or winner, scored two goals to lead his country to victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final nine days ago.
Pele in pictures: Images from the life and career of Brazil’s football legend
Brazilian football legend Pele has died at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched glory and unprecedented brilliance in football.Widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.He carried Brazil to new heights and became a global ambassador for his sport...
FOX Sports
Barcelona, Madrid resume Spanish league fight post World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid resume their fight for the Spanish league title as the competition starts again following a seven-week hiatus for the World Cup. When club play stopped in early November, Barcelona and Madrid were already threatening to make it a two-team race with...
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France’s loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won’t let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized...
BBC
Pele: A sporting icon who made football beautiful
Bobby Charlton said that football might have been "invented for him". Certainly, most commentators regard him as the finest exponent of the beautiful game. Pele's skill and electrifying speed were coupled with a deadly accuracy in front of goal. A national hero in his native Brazil, he became a global...
From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain
Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
Comments / 0