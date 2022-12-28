Read full article on original website
Sea of luggage at SMF left behind amid Southwest Airlines cancelations
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights across the country in previous days, including at Sacramento International Airport (SMF). The company canceled a combined total of more than 145 inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday alone, leaving some travelers suddenly stranded. “I know that it...
Southwest travel nightmare extends into another day at Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid nationwide holiday travel chaos, Sacramento International Airport (SMF) remains one of the hardest hit airports in the country. Since Monday, Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 8,000 flights. According to Flightaware.com, nearly 40% of both outbound and inbound flights at SMF have been canceled, the...
NWS: Wettest New Year's Eve on record for parts of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is still reeling from what the National Weather Service said was one of the wettest New Year's Eves on record for parts of the city. According to Scott Rowe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the area saw one of the worst storms of 2022, hydrologically speaking, on New Year's Eve. 24-hour (midnight to midnight) rainfall records for the day were broken in Stockton, Modesto and parts of Sacramento.
Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 14,000 customers without power in their...
Strong winds cause widespread outages in greater Sacramento region, affecting thousands
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 100,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD. There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night. Wind gusts are up to nearly 60 mph...
Storm Latest: Flooding closes Hwy 99 south of Elk Grove, evacuation warnings issued | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Problems still remain Sunday as the Sacramento region is drying out and cleaning up after Saturday brought flooding, evacuations, road closures and power outages. FLOODING. An evacuation warning was issued to people living in the areas of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, calling on...
San Joaquin County likely to issue local emergency proclamation, officials say
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services is expected to declare a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed, according to the city of Lodi. Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services,...
PG&E: Thousands of Stockton residents without power due to weather
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 3,000 residents in the Stockton area are without power, according to PG&E's outage map.
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
Thousands without power in Rio Vista
RIO VISTA, Calif. — Well over 7,000 people in Rio Vista area are currently experiencing weather related power outages, according to PG&E's outage map.
Sacramento deputies looking for 4 people in connection with airport bag theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people accused of stealing luggage from the Sacramento International Airport Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the four people – two men and two women – were at the airport Monday around 4:15-4:30 a.m....
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
'I'm frustrated and worried': Wilton residents ordered to shelter-in-place hours after evacuation orders were issued
WILTON, Calif. — Residents in the Sacramento County community of Wilton — just east of Elk Grove — are under a shelter-in-place order as rising flood water has made the roads too dangerous for evacuations, Saturday. The Wackford Community Center in Elk Grove opened as an emergency...
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
Officials warn homeless to evacuate along American River ahead of looming storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With rain picking up tonight and more rain over the next couple days, there's potential for some rivers and streams in Sacramento County to reach flood stage. Ahead of another round of winter storms, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is calling on people to steer clear of...
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
Where to fill sandbags in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — With an atmospheric river slated to hit northern California this weekend, some are making final preparations to keep their homes safe. While the city of Stockton and San Joaquin County do not provide sandbags to residents, the cities of Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop and Lodi do. For...
Rainfall causes flooding near Rancho Murieta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Rainy weather turned a roadway near Rancho Murieta into more of a pond Friday. With more the heaviest rain still to come this weekend, agencies are warning drivers and homeowners to prepare and be cautious. California Highway Patrol East Sacramento blocked off Kiefer Boulevard between...
Sacramento County proclaims state of emergency for winter storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County proclaimed a winter storm state of emergency, Saturday evening. The emergency was proclaimed because Sacramento County is affected by "a public calamity, flood or natural disasters" when the Board of Supervisors was not in session. The board will ratify the proclamation within a...
San Joaquin County declares local state of emergency following recent flooding in the area
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Due to recent weather in the area, the Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County have declared a local state of emergency. According to a press release, "San Joaquin County was affected by a public calamity when the Board of Supervisors was not in session."
