Related
Bob and Carol Griffin make donation of Mercedes-Benz Metris vans to CHNK Behavioral Health
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin. The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.
spectrumnews1.com
Friends hope to keep beloved chef’s legacy alive
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of well-known French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, a friend to many who for nearly 30 years helped build the culinary scene in the city and grow the talent. What You Need To Know. Jean-Robert de Cavel was a well-known...
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99
A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
WLWT 5
Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens
CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
Kentucky, Ohio get $1.6B to fix overloaded bridge, add span
Kentucky and Ohio will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there, a heavily used freight route linking the Midwest and the South, officials announced Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Challenges arise in efforts to help homeless population this winter
CINCINNATI — The weather may be warming up, but people living throughout Ohio are still in need of shelter and food to keep them warm. Several organizations are responding to the call for help. “It’s been me,” said Mona Jenkins, Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition director of development and operations....
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
Top 9 new (and returning) things in the Tri-State in 2022
Whether it be the Cincinnati Zoo's newest superstar or the return of beloved festivals, 2022 offered lots of new and exciting things.
WLWT 5
'It's a New Year, baby!' onesies welcome Cincinnati's newest arrivals
CINCINNATI — Babies born on New Year's Day of 2023 at the Christ Hospital are in for a special treat. The Mount Auburn and Liberty birthing locations are sending newborn babies home in a limited-time "It’s A New Year, Baby!" onesies. How adorable is this photo of baby...
Fox 19
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.
Tracing the fallacy of 911 call analysis through the justice system, from Quantico to the courtroom
Radio Ink
‘Gardening Show’ Host Denny McKeown Dies at 81
Denny McKeown, a Cincinnati-based broadcaster whose horticulture show was once syndicated on stations across the Midwest, died on Christmas Day at the age of 81. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported Wednesday by the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. McKeown’s love for horticulture earned him...
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
'Cincinnati Chili Bowl': Cincinnati exploring possibility of a new bowl game
According to a press release, discussions with conferences are underway for a new college football bowl game at TQL Stadium. If the event is approved, it would air exclusively on the CW Network.
Life Squad coverage continues for Seaman
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender The Adams County Commissioners intend to cl
