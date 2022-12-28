Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers
The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500
SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Penny Hardaway says Ja Morant's shoe is 'history in the city'
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said he loves that Grizzlies star Ja Morant received his own signature Nike shoe, and he might wear a pair of Morant’s sneakers on the sideline to represent.
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Magic Johnson Perfectly Explained What The Biggest Problem Within The Los Angeles Lakers Front Office Is 3 Years Ago
Magic Johnson knew the problems with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and his words about the front office have proved to be true.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
Golf Digest
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
