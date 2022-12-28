ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500

SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
