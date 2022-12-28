Read full article on original website
Related
ExecutiveBiz
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to Support TriWest Under DOD Tricare T-5 West Region Contract
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will support TriWest Healthcare Alliance in delivering Tricare health care services to service personnel, retirees and their families across 26 states in the West region under a contract with the Department of Defense. TriWest won a $65.1 billion managed care support contract from the...
citysuntimes.com
Changing perceptions of cannabis boost community impact of dispensaries
Cannabis use in Arizona has come a long way. From the early days when the state legalized medical marijuana use and possession in 2010, to recreational use in 2020, and now looking ahead at upcoming milestones, there has been a drastic change in the way cannabis is perceived. About a...
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
Census finds Arizona to be a top-5 state for in-migration
Arizona's population grew by 1.3% from July 2021 to July 2022, the spike represents a total of 94,320 new Arizonans over that period.
buffalonynews.net
Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona
This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
PLANetizen
Arizona Tapping Groundwater to Fuel Suburban Growth
“Water supplies are shrinking throughout the Southwest, from the Rocky Mountains to California, with the flow of the Colorado River declining and groundwater levels dropping in many areas. The mounting strains on the region’s water supplies are bringing new questions about the unrestrained growth of sprawling suburbs,” writes Ian James for the Los Angeles Times.
Arizona Department of Gaming reports $41.9 million in tribal gaming contributions to the state for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
News Release Arizona Department of Gaming The Arizona Department of Gaming announced today $41,876,352 in tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the second quarter of Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. This amount represents a 95 percent increase when compared to the same quarter of FY ...
azbigmedia.com
25 of the biggest Arizona economic development wins of 2022
Arizona drew the eyes of the world in 2022 as businesses made record investments and high-tech industries surged. “Made in Arizona” became an oft-repeated slogan with manufacturing breakthroughs across industries including semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, aerospace, renewable energy and more. By October, Arizona claimed the fastest year-over year-manufacturing job growth in the nation, one of many Arizona economic development wins in 2022.
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
Arizona veteran mental health resources expand with new spending package
(The Center Square) – More than $26 million will be given toward mental health programs for veterans and first responders, Gov. Doug Ducey announced. According to a Veterans Affairs study, 230 veterans died in Arizona in 2019. An Arizona State University study from the same year found that veterans in the state were more than twice as likely to die by suicide than civilians. “If we as a state and...
COVID-19 cases in Arizona drop significantly
The latest on local and state COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccine doses. The post COVID-19 cases in Arizona drop significantly appeared first on KYMA.
knau.org
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races
A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
kjzz.org
Arizona COVID-19 cases continue to decline; deaths are up
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Arizona as the state health department added 4,973 cases in weekly numbers Wednesday morning. Deaths from the virus have gone up however. The state added 144 new deaths due to COVID-19. More than 32,000 Arizonans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
AZFamily
Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
kyma.com
Sinema secures pay raise for Arizona military members
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has delivered a key defense and military priorities in a bipartisan government funding bill. According to a press release, the bill will include the following:. A pay raise for Arizona servicemembers. Increased funding to address PFAS contamination on military bases and...
AZFamily
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
kjzz.org
Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state
Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
Comments / 0