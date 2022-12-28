ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona

This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
Arizona Tapping Groundwater to Fuel Suburban Growth

“Water supplies are shrinking throughout the Southwest, from the Rocky Mountains to California, with the flow of the Colorado River declining and groundwater levels dropping in many areas. The mounting strains on the region’s water supplies are bringing new questions about the unrestrained growth of sprawling suburbs,” writes Ian James for the Los Angeles Times.
25 of the biggest Arizona economic development wins of 2022

Arizona drew the eyes of the world in 2022 as businesses made record investments and high-tech industries surged. “Made in Arizona” became an oft-repeated slogan with manufacturing breakthroughs across industries including semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, aerospace, renewable energy and more. By October, Arizona claimed the fastest year-over year-manufacturing job growth in the nation, one of many Arizona economic development wins in 2022.
Arizona veteran mental health resources expand with new spending package

(The Center Square) – More than $26 million will be given toward mental health programs for veterans and first responders, Gov. Doug Ducey announced. According to a Veterans Affairs study, 230 veterans died in Arizona in 2019. An Arizona State University study from the same year found that veterans in the state were more than twice as likely to die by suicide than civilians. “If we as a state and...
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
Arizona COVID-19 cases continue to decline; deaths are up

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Arizona as the state health department added 4,973 cases in weekly numbers Wednesday morning. Deaths from the virus have gone up however. The state added 144 new deaths due to COVID-19. More than 32,000 Arizonans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
Sinema secures pay raise for Arizona military members

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has delivered a key defense and military priorities in a bipartisan government funding bill. According to a press release, the bill will include the following:. A pay raise for Arizona servicemembers. Increased funding to address PFAS contamination on military bases and...
Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state

Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
