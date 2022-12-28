Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Customer cars stolen from dealership
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A box that contained dozens of customers’ keys was broken into at Cavenaugh Hyundai. According to Jonesboro police, three vehicles were stolen off the lot. “Over the past several months there have been several car dealerships broken into. Throughout the Mid-South,” said Jonesboro police chief...
neareport.com
Thousands in property reported stolen from family during burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro family was burglarized and had thousands in property stolen this week. Police took the report on December 27 at the 3900-block of Saddlecrest Drive. At about 5:52 PM, the family had left the home. At about 7:20 PM, they returned and in that time, a suspect or suspects broke into the home. It appeared that the criminal gained entry through a window and then unlocked the back door to leave.
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars.
KATV
A Wednesday night crash left people trapped in cars and 1 man dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Highway 63 accident in Bono left several people trapped in their cars and one person dead. Our content partners at Region 8 News said a 21-year-old was killed as a result of the crash. Ladarius T. Heard died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit...
Kait 8
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Once the smoke settled, over 100 cars were lost at a salvage yard just north of Batesville Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Owner Jon Jarvis...
Kait 8
Travel problems force Ark. family into 14-hour drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Kait 8
Police department gets new equipment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro police department has outfitted a patrol with new license plate readers. This state-of-the-art equipment is allowing officers to get vital information by just running the tags on the vehicle. In turn, keeps the officers safe and helps track down stolen vehicles and wanted criminals.
neareport.com
Jonesboro police investigate alleged rape
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a possible rape case this week in Jonesboro. JPD was dispatched to a Jonesboro hospital to take the report around 10:13 PM December 26. The report said sometime in the prior day, a suspect forced himself on the victim while she was unable to refuse.
Kait 8
Car crashes into a house
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI. The...
Two adults, teen arrested after man shot to death in West Memphis, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after a shooting killed a 21-year-old man late Wednesday in West Memphis, police said. According to the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD), officers responded just before 11 p.m. to Ingram Boulevard and East Baron Avenue and found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
KATV
Jonesboro police investigating Christmas Day stabbing
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Christmas day, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to police, the stabbing occurred at around 7:00 a.m. at Rogers street in Jonesboro. A police report said that officers were called to NEA baptist after...
Kait 8
1 person arrested in stabbing investigation
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Craighead County. According to deputies, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 109, and the victim is now heading into surgery. Deputies said the person arrested has been charged with second-degree...
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Kait 8
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man died Monday, Dec. 26 in a one-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place at 11 p.m. on Elizabeth Lane. Arthur Moore was traveling eastbound in his 2006 Chevy when he left the roadway and entered the north road ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.
Kait 8
Keeping the car running after the freeze
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Damage to homes is common after a winter storm, but cars need as much attention, before and after. The most important thing to do to a vehicle is to have it checked routinely. As the winter weather comes, Mike Malone, owner of Joe’s Tire and Auto said it’s important to make sure the vehicle is ready to take on the freezing temperatures.
whiterivernow.com
Firefighters battle large blaze at north Batesville salvage yard
County and city emergency personnel are on the scene of a major commercial fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales, 3655 N. St. Louis, in Batesville. Initial reports say at least 20-30 junked vehicles were on fire while reports on social media from witnesses say the number looked double that. A large plume of black smoke from the blaze could be seen from area such as Batesville and Sulphur Rock.
Kait 8
Blytheville non-profit empowering young residents
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2009, Healing in the Hood has been working on making lives better for children in Blytheville. “It started out as a mission to empower young men,” founder Sandy Gillepsie said. Eventually, the mission went on to focus on both boys and girls. “We were...
Kait 8
Stabbing victim seeks treatment at hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Christmas Day stabbing that occurred on Sunday at around 7 a.m. According to a police report, officers were called to NEA Baptist after a victim showed up at the hospital. The stabbing took place on Rogers Street and the report said the...
Kait 8
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) – Greene County fire crews are responding to a house fire just outside of the Paragould city limits. According to Greene County Dispatch, crews are fighting a fire at a home on County Road 818 near County Road 845. That is just behind Utility Trailers.
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
