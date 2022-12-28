A win’s a win, especially when it’s a four-point game against your biggest rival, but the Edmonton Oilers were far from their best in Calgary on Tuesday night. The ice appeared to be tilted in the Flames’ favour for the majority of the game, as the Oilers struggled to make tape-to-tape passes and ultimately found themselves hemmed into their own zone much more often than they were in Calgary’s. All told, Calgary had 80 shot attempts at even strength compared to Edmonton’s 26, and the Flames had 16 high-danger scoring chances while the Oilers managed just six.

1 DAY AGO