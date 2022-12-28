ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spice Girls Singer Cancels Concert to Stand With LGBTQ+ Community

Spice Girls singer Melanie "Melanie C" Chisholm withdrew from a New Year's Eve concert in Poland to support the LGBTQ+ community. Although Chisholm did not go into detail on her decision, Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has been criticized around the world for being anti-LGBTQ+. The party has also been accused of using state broadcaster TVP to spread its conservative views throughout the country.
Meet the activists calling for LGBTQ+ rights in South Korea

A poll says just 38% of South Koreans support same-sex marriage, compared to a poll in the U.S. stating 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage. NBC News speaks with South Korean activists calling on their government to take a key first step toward legal equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Meagan Fitzgerald reports.Dec. 27, 2022.
Moroccan director wants 'healthy' debate on gay rights

Moroccan director Maryam Touzani hopes her latest film, shortlisted for an Oscar, will provoke "a healthy, much-needed debate" around LGBTQ rights and challenge taboos in the conservative country. "I hope the film can contribute to nurturing a healthy, much-needed debate" about same-sex relationships, Touzani told AFP in a telephone interview.

