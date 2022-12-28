Spice Girls singer Melanie "Melanie C" Chisholm withdrew from a New Year's Eve concert in Poland to support the LGBTQ+ community. Although Chisholm did not go into detail on her decision, Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has been criticized around the world for being anti-LGBTQ+. The party has also been accused of using state broadcaster TVP to spread its conservative views throughout the country.

