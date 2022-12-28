2022 in review: April through June
Bertie County prospective public servants spent time filing and campaigning for office in the second quarter of 2022.
In addition, Relay For Life continued to gear up and a variety of grants were awarded to entities in the county.
April 7 – Bertie County officially extended the library services contract with Albemarle Regional Library system for a decade;
April 7 – New Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard is featured in Eastern North Carolina Living magazine;
April 7 – Brian Harville, President of Bertie’s hospital, is named one of the rural hospital CEOs “to know;”
April 14 – Relay For Life set as hybrid event;
April 14 – Grant will provide fluoride to the town of Aulander’s water system;
April 21 – Jashawn De’Andre Brown sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Rayshon Carter;
April 28 – Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson honored for volunteer service;
April 28 – Lost Colony Festival held in Windsor;’
April 28 – Bertie hospital participates in the Donate Life campaign;
May 5 – Askewville Pre-K raises $6K for cancer research;
May 5 – Lauren Baker making her presence felt at Columbia International;
May 5 – New library and cooperative extension service is serving citizens well after one year;
May 12 – Aulander Police make multiple arrests in larceny, drug and vandalism cases;
May 12 – Windsor, Kelford fire departments get good ratings;
May 12 – Bethel Assembly Christian Academy wins its first state softball championship;
May 12 – High winds cause damage in Roxobel;
May 12 – The Lawrence Academy Warrior baseball team wins the TIC championship;
May 19 – Tyrone Ruffin wins the Democratic nomination for sheriff, Kim Gourrier Scott for District Attorney, while Sen. Ernestine Bazemore is unseated in the Democratic primary;
May 19 — Bertie child welfare is taken over by the state;
May 19 – Martin County woman dies on N.C. 308;
May 19 – Windsor makes significant infrastructure improvements;
May 19 – Bertie County’s Alden Cottle is chosen to play for the Edenton Steamers;
May 26 – Bertie Early College moves to old high school campus;
May 26 – Windsor Farmers Market opens;
June 2 – Four people are charged with murder by the Windsor Police Department;
June 2 – Aulander celebrates the opening of the splash pad;
June 2 – Filing begins for school board seat;
June 2 – Lauren Baker named All-Conference at Columbia International;
June 9 – Western Bertie County operation nets 41 charges;
June 9 – An active hurricane season is predicted for 2022;
June 9 – No tax increase in store for Bertie citizens in proposed county budget;
June 9 – Lawrence Academy finishes as state runners up in baseball;
June 16 – Drive-by shooting in Lewiston Woodville is investigated by Bertie County Sheriff’s Office;
June 16 – Inmate at Bertie Correctional Institute dies by apparent suicide;
June 16 – Dental facility is coming to Aulander;
June 16 – Bertie County’s budget sees slight changes;
June 16 – Bertie High School’s Montr’e Outlaw signs a National Letter of Intent to play for McDougle Technical Institution;
June 23 – Wildlife fire scorches nearly 100 acres in Bertie County;
June 23 – Filing for three school board seats is slow;
June 23 – Windsor observes Juneteenth;
June 23 – Bertie County’s Robert Russell is awarded the Rotary Club of Williamston’s Tony Bowen Memorial BLET Scholarship;
June 23 – Nancy Hughes retires as Branch Manager of the Bertie County Library;
June 30 – Bertie County’s Kendrick Maurice Williams goes missing;
June 30 – Bertie Arts County holds juried show;
June 30 – Bertie County Schools prepare for summer;
June 30 – A fire in Hyde County affects Bertie County and the region.
