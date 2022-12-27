ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
observernews.net

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose. But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers. While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
SARASOTA, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4

$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth

As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
TAMPA, FL

