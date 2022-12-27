Read full article on original website
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:
Seafood - Sarasota FLPhoto byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:
Driftwood Palm Harbor to Offer Upper-End Casual Seafood Vibes
The restaurant marks a new chapter for veteran, longtime industry professional, and first-time restaurateur, Alex Stevenson.
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose. But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers. While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free...
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Hidden Gems: DeCosmo Italian Market leaves a legacy in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park is home to the pride and joy for the DeCosmo family, their authentic Italian-American grocery store and deli. Located at 6832 49th St. N., Paul, Vincent and Steven DeCosmo celebrate their heritage through the goods they keep in stock.
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.
Pasco school construction adds options, addresses growth
As 2023 approaches, Pasco County Schools is working on projects to add two new schools and to expand an existing one. The new construction projects involve Kirkland Ranch K-8, at 33137 Innovation Drive, in Wesley Chapel, and Angeline Academy of Innovation, at 8916 Angeline School Way, in Land O’ Lakes.
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
Helicopter Crashes Into Tampa Bay Near Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport, Davis Islands, regarding a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to police, at approximately 4:00 PM, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers departed Peter O.
What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for. If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!. Lukumaki is another word...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
