palmspringslife.com
6 Best Steakhouses in Greater Palm Springs
Dark and lavish, Mr. Lyons specializes in perfectly cooked prime steaks and succulent seafood. Decadent add-ons include bone marrow butter. mrlyonsps.com. Fine beef, chops, and fish pair with a lengthy wine list at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s signature steakhouse. An easy choice for dinner, The Steakhouse also serves an elegant Sunday brunch. aguacalientecasinos.com.
Riverside Festival of Lights continues annual tradition
After 30 years, a spectacular holiday tradition is still going strong.The Festival of Lights in Riverside includes activities on the pedestrian mall, a virtual winter wonderland, and vendors selling holiday-themed items.But the main attraction is still the lights: More than 5 million of them lighting up downtown.The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Annual Festival of Lights, located at 3649 Mission Inn Ave., runs through January 6, 2023.
palmspringslife.com
Sourdough Pizza We Love in Palm Springs
They call it the “Comeback”: garlic-infused olive oil, light mozzarella, caramelized onions, ricotta, and asiago artfully arranged on homemade sourdough crust, with a drizzle of curried honey and a sprinkle of parsley. The pie comes standard with smoked bacon, which I substitute for chicken. And for me, the combination is unbeatable. Of course, with fresh ingredients like housemade meatballs, chorizo, roasted veggies, and herbs on deck, you can come up with just about any gourmet combo your heart desires.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas
It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
KQED
Million Year Old Ecosystem Dying Off In San Bernardino Mountains
On the tops of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California lies plants that exist nowhere else in the world. The Pebble Plains ecosystem is more than a million years old. It’s an old expert at adapting to a changing climate, and yet, it’s dying out faster than ever before.
Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin
The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26. Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ.
N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility
N Indian Canyon has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility, the city announced. The Whitewater Wash is located just off the I-10 exit. There is no word as to when the road could reopen. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting late Tuesday and continuing into The post N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Derrick Bivens turned appetite into Compton-based Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the second of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant. Executive chef and owner Derrick Bivens talks about how he started his business, where people can keep...
Fontana Herald News
Plans are being made for new center in northern Fontana that would include Holiday Inn Express and In-N-Out Burger
Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger. The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022
As we close out 2022, we take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories over the past year in the desert. The first murder of the year in the valley happened in Palm Springs on Jan. 11 in the parking lot at Raising Cane's. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed. Just The post Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert
Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
Cold winter storm to bring rain, snow to Southern California Tuesday and Wednesday
From shorts and T-shirts to jackets and umbrellas. A cold winter storm headed to Southern California is expected to bring periods of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will have plummeted by around 20 degrees — only reaching into the 60s in downtown Los Angeles — since our warm Christmas Day weather. KTLA […]
z1077fm.com
Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort
An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle
Police have shut down a road in Palm Springs following a crash Tuesday afternoon. E Ramon from Paseo Dorotea to S El Cielo is closed in both directions, police announced at around 5:30 p.m. The road was shut down due to a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of The post Road shut down in Palm Springs after bicyclist struck by vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs
Updated Post 7:10 a.m. The fire broke out at an abandoned structure in the back of the property. Fire crews needed extra resources because the structure was located far away from the fire hydrant. No one was injured in the fire. Updated Post 5:45 a.m. Cal Fire reported that crews contained the fire at 5:20 The post Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
