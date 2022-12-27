Gophers’ Brevyn Spann-Ford to announce decision on 2023 before Pinstripe Bowl [Pioneer Press]

Read full article on original website
Gophers tight end Spann-Ford announces he'll return next season [Star Tribune]
NEW YORK – Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford had played it coy since the Nov. 26 regular-season finale against Wisconsin, shedding little light on whether he planned to return to Minnesota for the 2023 season or make himself available this spring for the NFL draft. On Tuesday, Spann-Ford made...
Gophers men’s basketball’s final nonconference game canceled due to opponent’s travel issues [Pioneer Press]
Flight cancellations and travel delays that have snarled holiday travel around the country have led to the disruption of the Gophers men’s basketball schedule. Thursday night’s scheduled game at Williams Arena against Alcorn State was canceled on Wednesday due to “travel-related complications” for the Braves. The game will not be made up, and fans with tickets to the game are eligible to exchange their seats for any remaining regular-season game.
Ibrahim’s climb toward Gophers records only tells the half of it [Star Tribune]
NEW YORK — Kirk Ciarrocca saw the potential during "Sunday Night Football'' scrimmages in 2017, when a Gophers freshman running back commanded the attention of the offensive coordinator. Joe Rossi realized "Mo's the man'' when the defensive coordinator did some bye-week scouting of Minnesota's offense in 2019. And for...
Five memorable Mo-ments from Gophers’ Ibrahim [Star Tribune]
Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim will conclude his collegiate career in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. Here five key moments he's had with the Gophers:. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Ibrahim helps the Gophers end Wisconsin's 14-year hold on Paul Bunyan's Axe by rushing 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 37-15 rout of the Badgers. Ibrahim outrushes Badgers standout Jonathan Taylor by a yard.
Gophers women’s squad has had moments, but Big Ten giants await [Star Tribune]
The Gophers women's basketball team finished up the nonconference portion of its schedule a week ago with a 59-48 victory over Eastern Illinois in a game that again showed a couple traits of this young group:. Their capacity to come back when down, and the room for improvement that remains...
Why Music City Bowl matters for Iowa football players [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 27—NASHVILLE — Sam LaPorta is aware of the injury risk in bowl games for a player with a likely future in the NFL. But what worries many potential NFL Draft prospects across the country does not seem to bother the Iowa tight end. "There's a potential to...
PJ Fleck says Athan Kaliakmanis didn't suffer major injury
A sigh of relief for Minnesota.
Gophers women’s basketball faces Frese’s remade Terrapins [Star Tribune]
Friday: 1 p.m. at Maryland * BTN Plus, Radio: 96.7-FM Minnesota update: After playing five games in 13 days and dealing with finals, the Gophers are coming off a week that included a holiday break as they re-enter Big Ten play. Minnesota (8-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) gets just this one regular-season crack at Maryland this year. Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen is looking for her first victory vs. Maryland (0-5). F Mallory Heyer has averaged 13.7 points and shot 54.4% in her last six games. C Rose Micheaux has averaged 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in her last three games. The Gophers lead the Big Ten in total rebounding (43.5) and are second in offensive rebounds (13.8).
Ravens legend Ed Reed set to be named Bethune-Cookman’s head coach [Baltimore Sun]
Bethune-Cookman has agreed in principle to hire Ravens legend Ed Reed as its head football coach, the school announced Tuesday. Reed, who had most recently served as the chief of staff for Miami, reportedly turned down a head coaching offer from another historically Black college last year. According to CBS Sports, the Pro Football Hall of Fame safety was Grambling’s top choice in December 2021 but declined the opportunity.
Farmington native Hart transferring to U women’s basketball [Star Tribune]
Former Farmington star center Sophie Hart will transfer from North Carolina State to the Gophers women's basketball team. Hart announced her decision Thursday evening. The 6-5 Hart was ranked 64th in the country by ESPN and 34th by prospectsnation.com coming out of Farmington in 2021, where she scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her high school career. Though Minnesota was among her finalists at that time, Hart chose North Carolina State. She played sparingly as a freshman on the NCSU team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight before losing to Connecticut in the regional final. After scoring 10 points in five appearances this season, Hart announced her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Iowa-Nebraska men's basketball glance: Time/TV/livestream [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 29—What: Iowa (8-4 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska (7-6, 0-2) When/where: Thursday, 6:05 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. TV: BTN (Jeff Levering, Robbie Hummel) Livestream: Fox Sports Live. Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800) (Jon Swisher, Bob Hansen). Series:...
Gophers linebacker Josh Aune shows St. Paul kids can play major college football [Pioneer Press]
NEW YORK CITY — St. Paul native Josh Aune has a chance to go out on his own terms when the Gophers play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The Highland Park graduate tore his ACL and missed his fourth season at the U in 2021 but came back for a fifth year to contribute this fall on special teams and as a backup linebacker in all 12 games.
SBLive's Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Dec. 20-27)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Dec. 28-Jan. 1): Wayzata takes over the top spot The following athletes will be included in ...
