Gophers’ Brevyn Spann-Ford to announce decision on 2023 before Pinstripe Bowl [Pioneer Press]

Former Farmington star center Sophie Hart will transfer from North Carolina State to the Gophers women's basketball team. Hart announced her decision Thursday evening. The 6-5 Hart was ranked 64th in the country by ESPN and 34th by prospectsnation.com coming out of Farmington in 2021, where she scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her high school career. Though Minnesota was among her finalists at that time, Hart chose North Carolina State. She played sparingly as a freshman on the NCSU team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight before losing to Connecticut in the regional final. After scoring 10 points in five appearances this season, Hart announced her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO