Crawford County, OH

Briefs: Crawford County Sheriff awarded grant to help reduce violent crime

By Staff report
Telegraph-Forum
 1 day ago
Gov. DeWine awards 11th round of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant awards

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine says 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.

Among them is the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, which will receive $53,928 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.

The grants represent the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, over $79 million has been awarded to 159 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program which is funded through both the state operating budget and with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Galion City Schools host safety week for their youngest learners

GALION — Galion City Schools hosted a Community Helpers and Safety Week for students in the Primary School during the week of Dec. 5-9. The week's events were structured to educate the children about the important role of first responders and the critical jobs they perform, how to manage their own safety and how to care for aspects of their physical health. Students were encouraged to dress up daily to represent a first responder or community helper.

The week began with Galion police officers greeting children as they entered the building. Every summer, the Galion Police Department offers a week-long Safety Town Program for local students entering kindergarten. Other activities during the week included a home fire safety program, discussions about healthy media habits and staying safe online, and a lesson on managing emotions as part of the district's launch of its new “It’s OK!” campaign that will promote mental health awareness.

The Dental Outreach Team will visit GPS in February, offering regular preventative dental visits for those who chose to participate. In preparation, each student in the building received a new toothbrush.

Access to teen driver training is being expanded in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio is expanded access to teen driver training for low-income families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program.

Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a scholarship by grantee agencies would attend an eligible Ohio-approved driving school in their area at little to no cost.Funding to establish these community-based scholarships will be awarded through a competitive grant process. Local government agencies, such as police departments, sheriffs’ offices and health departments in an area with a population of 5,000 or more, may apply for funding.

Data shows young drivers under age 24 are involved in 31% of all crashes in Ohio. Youth-related fatal crashes have been steadily rising over the past three years with 296 fatalities in 2021 accounting for almost 24% of all fatal crashes.

