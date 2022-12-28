Read full article on original website
Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
WSP responds to roll over crashes in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Washingto State Patrol Troopers have responded to two separate roll over crashes on SR 395 in north Franklin County. According to Trooper Thorson the WSP is currently at one of the crashes at milepost 48 about 7 miles south of Connell. No serious injuries were reported in...
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Walla Walla fire officials investigating suspicious house fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla fire officials are investigating after a house fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded, as well as crews from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department. Fire officials said...
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
Christmas crash numbers from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. Closures. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road. Reese Road between Travis Road...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business gets new owner
The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times newspapers will have new ownership as of Dec. 30. Tri Comp Inc., which publishes the Journal and Senior Times, and Cowles Company, a fourth-generation Spokane business with holdings in the news, broadcasting, real estate, printing and other industries, have reached an agreement in which a subsidiary of Cowles will acquire the non-cash assets of Tri Comp.
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
Tri-City Treasures moves location due to ‘unattainable’ rent cost
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-City Treasures shut its doors last week at the Kennewick Plaza. They’re opening back up on Thursday in a new location downtown. It’s located at 311 W. Kennewick Ave. The owners, Terry and Shane Pooler, choose different organizations around the community to donate their profits to. The thrift center has been open for just a few years,...
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
Melting Snow Creating Road Hazards in Columbia Basin
Although many people like the rapid disappearance of snow due to our Chinook conditions, it can create driving challenges. Rapidly melting snow, and ice cause driving challenges. Whether it's slush and water on top of slick ice, or runoff washing away pavement and dirt, rapidly melting snow creates its own...
