Othello, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to roll over crashes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Washingto State Patrol Troopers have responded to two separate roll over crashes on SR 395 in north Franklin County. According to Trooper Thorson the WSP is currently at one of the crashes at milepost 48 about 7 miles south of Connell. No serious injuries were reported in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Christmas crash numbers from the WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. Closures. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road. Reese Road between Travis Road...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business gets new owner

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times newspapers will have new ownership as of Dec. 30. Tri Comp Inc., which publishes the Journal and Senior Times, and Cowles Company, a fourth-generation Spokane business with holdings in the news, broadcasting, real estate, printing and other industries, have reached an agreement in which a subsidiary of Cowles will acquire the non-cash assets of Tri Comp.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-City Treasures moves location due to ‘unattainable’ rent cost

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-City Treasures shut its doors last week at the Kennewick Plaza. They’re opening back up on Thursday in a new location downtown. It’s located at 311 W. Kennewick Ave. The owners, Terry and Shane Pooler, choose different organizations around the community to donate their profits to. The thrift center has been open for just a few years,...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA

