The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times newspapers will have new ownership as of Dec. 30. Tri Comp Inc., which publishes the Journal and Senior Times, and Cowles Company, a fourth-generation Spokane business with holdings in the news, broadcasting, real estate, printing and other industries, have reached an agreement in which a subsidiary of Cowles will acquire the non-cash assets of Tri Comp.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO