Logan, UT

Utah State gets blown out by Memphis, 38-10

By Dana Greene
 1 day ago

DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State had high hopes of unwrapping one final gift of the 2022 campaign.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, Memphis had other ideas and played the role of the Grinch.

Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Jevyon Ducker rushed for 83 yards and two scores, and the Tigers stymied Utah State 38-10 in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Henigan was 15-of-21 for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone for the Tigers, who finished their season at 7-6. Eddie Lewis was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes as he caught five passes for 83 yards on the day.

Cooper Legas started the game at quarterback for the Aggies, but suffered a game-ending injury in the third quarter and was replaced by true freshman Bishop Davenport. Legas was 7-of-12 for 34 yards and one interception, while Davenport was 7-of-9 for 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Calvin Tyler Jr. excited to play bowl game in home state

Davenport’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Brian Cobbs pulled Utah State to within 24-10 with 11:04 to go in the game.

The Aggies then attempted an onside kick, but the Tigers recovered and put two more touchdowns on the board to thwart off any chance of a comeback by Utah State.

Cobbs finished with six catches for 79 yards, while Calvin Tyler Jr. ended his Aggie career by rushing for 79 yards on 16 carries in front of dozens of family and friends in his home state.

Linebackers AJ Vongphachanh and Max Alford had nine tackles apiece to lead Utah State.

The Tigers dominated practically every facet of the first half as they outgained the Aggies 273-89, had 10 more first downs (16-6) and maintained possession of the ball for more than 19 minutes.

Memphis cracked the scoreboard first when Chris Howard booted a 26-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Utah State answered back with a 3-pointer of its own courtesy of a career-long 53-yarder from grad senior placekicker Connor Coles with 12:13 remaining in the second quarter.

It was all Tigers after that.

Memphis scored touchdowns on its final three drives of the half to take a 24-3 lead into the break.

Utah State brings in 23 players on Signing Day

The Tigers finished with 430 yards of total offense, including 284 through the air and 146 on the ground. Conversely, the Aggies finished with 261 total yards – 134 via the air and 125 on the ground.

This was the first meeting between Utah State and Memphis since the 1977 season. The Tigers have won three straight over the Aggies and lead the overall series 5-3.

The Aggies won’t be easing into their 2023 schedule. They’ll open at Iowa on Sept. 2. Their most recent win over a Power 5 program was a 24-13 victory over Oregon State in last year’s LA Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

Utah State knocks off Washington State, 82-73

HONOLULU (ABC4 Sports) – It was a Mele Kalikimaka for the Utah State basketball team. Six different players scored in double figures as the Aggies beat Washington State 82-73 in the third-place game of the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.  With the win, the Aggies […]
LOGAN, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Weber State Football’s Nuuletau Sellesin Enters Transfer Portal

OGDEN, Utah-Tuesday, Weber State sophomore defensive lineman Nuuletau Sellesin entered the transfer portal per a report from Reshirt Sports, an FSC football news service. Sellesin posted four sacks, a forced fumble and 22 tackles for a loss for the Wildcats in 2021. Sellesin has been a Wildcat through high school...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Aggies lose to SMU in Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time this season, Utah State’s men’s basketball team was held to less than 40 percent shooting from the field, which spelled doom for the Aggies.  Behind a defense that only allowed Utah State to connect on 37.5 percent of its shots, while forcing 13 turnovers in the process, […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

BYU holds off Weber State for fifth straight win, 63-57

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Fousseyni Traore’s team-high 17 points and 3 blocks along with Waterman’s 14 points and 8 rebounds helped give BYU a 63-57 win over in-state foe Weber State. The Cougars conclude non-conference play at 10-5 including five straight wins. “One of the things I was super proud of the guys for […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah State brings in 23 players on Signing Day

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced the signing of 23 total players, 11 high school athletes, 10 junior college transfers and two four-year transfers on Early National Signing Day. Of the 23 players, 16 will enroll at Utah State in January for the 2023 spring semester. Overall, 12 of […]
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Search committee announced for next USU president

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Thursday the search committee that will help decide who the next Utah State University president. The 19-member committee will include members of the board of higher education; USU trustees, faculty and staff; and community members and the university’s current student body president, Clara Alder.
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate

UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Fallen tree prompts FrontRunner delays from Woods Cross to Ogden

WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A fallen tree that was blocking TRAX rails in the area of 1922 South 925 West in Woods Cross prompted FrontRunner delays northbound from Woods Cross to Ogden early Tuesday afternoon. Representatives of Utah Transit Authority initially said that those planning to travel the...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found

LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

ABC4

