ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Jets suffer third straight loss, lose 4-1 to Wild

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAHs3_0jwGkkN200
1 of 7

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and assist in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory Tuesday that handed the Winnipeg Jets their first three-game losing streak of the season.

“Almost a perfect game, for coming off a break,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We simplified. We didn’t make anything complicated tonight. So it was not necessarily the game plan, but the execution was fantastic.”

Samuel Walker also scored his first NHL goal for the Wild, who are 7-1-0 in their past eight games. Sam Steel contributed a pair of assists.

Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his 14th game of the season for Minnesota.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who began a two-game homestand.

“Losing three in a row is frustrating and tough, but we need to find a way to stop the skid and start compiling points again,” Jets forward Adam Lowry said.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg, which continues to be hit by injuries and is 1-4-0 in its last five games.

Jets coach Rick Bowness wasn’t using injuries as an excuse for his team being off its attention to details.

“It’s a scapegoat. They know what we’re supposed to be doing,” Bowness said.

Minnesota led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 following the second.

The Wild used an early power play to go up 1-0 with Spurgeon’s low shot getting past Hellebuyck at 5:29.

They made it 2-0 just 64 seconds later when Kirill Kaprizov left a drop pass for Zuccarello that he fired under Hellebuyck for his 16th goal of the season.

The Jets couldn’t score on a power play that began a minute later, but 10 seconds after it ended Dubois curved around a defender and his shot went off the post and then off Gustavsson for his 16th goal at 10:03.

Minnesota went ahead 3-1 after Zuccarello stepped out of the penalty box. He passed the puck over sprawling Jets defenseman Kyle Capobianco to Gaudreau at the side of the net at 8:55 of the second period.

Winnipeg outshot the Wild 13-7 in the middle frame, with Gustavsson making some key, late saves to help keep the lead.

Walker scored into an empty net with 2:05 remaining.

“It’s nice to know that’s our first three-game losing streak of the year,” Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “But every team, the rest of the way, we’re a measuring stick for teams with the way we’ve played these first 35 games.

“We can’t expect to surprise teams anymore. They’re coming here knowing what to expect. Playing their best hockey. We just can’t be surprised at that, especially come next game.”

FILLING IN THE GAPS

The Jets have used 27 skaters this season, which was tied for fifth in the NHL heading into Tuesday’s game.

The latest player to hit the infirmary was rookie forward Cole Perfetti, who suffered an upper-body injury in Winnipeg’s loss to Boston on Thursday.

Wild: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22

The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

NHL fines Toronto Maple Leafs and Sheldon Keefe, Slovakia stuns USA and more

The NHL has levied a number of fines Wednesday to the organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe in separate incidents. The club was fined $100,000 as a result of violating Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The section states: “December 24, Christmas Day, and December 26 shall be off-days for all purposes, including travel, and no Club may request a Player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason, provide, however, if December 26 falls on a Saturday and the league has scheduled NHL games on such date, December 23 may be substituted as an off-day for all purposes, including travel, instead of December 26.”
NHL

Jets at the World Juniors - Day 3

Rutger McGroarty picks up first point of the tournament. Similar to Day 2 at the 2023 World Junior Championship, there were two Winnipeg Jets prospects in action on Day 3 at the tournament. However, unlike Day 2, both of those prospects were from the same team. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz...
FOX Sports

St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. “Lawson is playing unreal right now,” McBain said. “He made a good pass there and I was just glad I was able to put it in.” The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road trip. They have defeated Boston, Colorado and the Maple Leafs at home this season.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
RALEIGH, NC
9&10 News

Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Denver needs 3 overtimes to get past Kansas City, 85-83

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the third overtime period to lift Denver to an 85-83 win over Kansas City in a Summit League battle on Thursday night. Bruner hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to give the Pioneers a 66-63 lead with four seconds left in regulation, but Shemarri Allen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into overtime. Allen tied the game at 71-71 with 40 seconds left in the first overtime but missed a jumper with a second left in the second overtime with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets

One Seattle Seahawks assistant coach may have inadvertently given the New York Jets some bulletin board material with remarks he made Thursday. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made a strange gaffe when referring to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, one of the league’s standout rookies. Hurtt was asked about potential competition between Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq... The post Seahawks coach made Garrett Wilson mistake while previewing Jets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy