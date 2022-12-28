Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
game-news24.com
Nintendo Switch: Pokémon, Splatoon, Monster Hunter The top 30 most downloaded games in 2022
Nintendo Switch game news: Pokemon, splatoon, Hunter The most downloaded games in 2022 were Pokemon, Splatoon, Monster Hunter. The console eventually comes up with a big winner if the end of 2022 invited the Nintendo Switch owners to enter Paldea by the new heights of this territory. Discover the top 30 most downloaded games of eShop.
game-news24.com
Japan’s first Pokemon Parade to be followed by Pikachu and Charizard
Pokemon will be one of the two gaming franchises that will feature in Universal Studios Japan’s forthcoming No Limit Parade early next year, along with Mario Kart. A 30-second trailer for the parade posted today on the theme park official YouTube channel showed floats and mascots, the most beloved Pokemon characters. It includes Pikachu, Charizard, Smeargle, Gengar, Ho-Oh, and Lugia.
IGN
Nintendo Switch: Japanese Video Game Company Had Plans to Introduce a Second-Generation Version of the Beloved Console
Following a disappointing run with the Wii U in the early 2010s, Nintendo made a huge jump when it released the Switch in 2017. The Nintendo Switch became one of the company's best-selling consoles. Now, five years later, we're still talking about it with no sight of a successor arriving anytime soon.
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
Walmart’s Holiday Video Game Deals Are Truly Epic: PS5 Bundles Back in Stock, Save 57% on New Games
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Update: As of Friday, December 9 at 9:45 a.m., the PlayStation5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle is back in stock at Walmart! We’ve got gaming deals on the brain today. Maybe because tonight is the Game Awards and we’re itching to see what takes home the coveted Game of the Year award? Possibly. But much more likely because we’re at T-minus 17 days til the big day and Walmart is running a pile of great deals on some truly hard-to find...
TechRadar
How the Steam Deck breathes life into underrated old games
I am obsessed with my Steam Deck. I received Valve’s handheld gaming computer in May of this year, and it has quickly become my favorite console of all time. After a period of serious media burnout, it’s made me fall in love with games all over again, and I’ve finished more games in the past six months than I have in previous years. As you might expect, the rest of my consoles have been gathering dust ever since.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Iron Valiant Location
Learn where to find Iron Valiant, one of the Paradox Pokemon you can catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
IGN
Valorant, Pokemon UNITE and 42 Other Games Receive Publishing Licenses in China: All You Need to Know
China has been infamous over the years for not granting publishing rights to major international games in the country. It has been over a year since a new international title was introduced in the country, but the government has finally come through for the players. According to a recent report by Reuters, it seems that 44 games have been green lit for domestic release in the country.
game-news24.com
The shift mod, called Elden Ring, has Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on sale
The Modder ArestameJoker works on a mod crossover per Elder Ring theme of Scarlet and Violet which we are sure will redefine the battles between trainers and the relationship between humans and Pokemon. The changes aren’t done yet, and therefore it is still possible to download them now, but the...
game-news24.com
Pokemon TCG Japan revives the Scarlet & Violet-Themed Merch Drop
It’s time for a new era. Pokemon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, which will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokemon and Trainers to Pokemon TCG. Two of these sisters are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. The base of the German-language setScarlet & Violet are coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, with these sets, and three SFAT sets. When the news was released, the English version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, with silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. That set also has a return for a lowcase ex card type, and the arrival of the terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We haven’t seen how Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Snake & Violet era will appear. Today, we have our invites for the first time in a row of black & purple merch.
You need to see this incredible Pokemon and Elden Ring mod
A new Elden Ring mod imagines what it would be like if Pokemon Scarlet invaded The Lands Between, and the result is amazing, if slightly terrifying. Twitter user Arestame posted a promotional video showing several Pokemon Scarlet assets in Elden Ring, including Malenia in a Naranja Academy uniform and Koraidon taking Torrent’s place, though it’s not all fun and games.
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bug turns Koraidon and Miraidon into airplanes
The new bug in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unlocked the turbo mode for Koraidon and Miraidon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have spotted quite a few bugs and slugs inside walls to take care of pokemon playing during the battle. Many people find them hilarious and useful at times,...
Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023
From space exploration and eerie late night fishing to dungeon-delving and confronting your exes, there’s lots to be excited about – including some long-awaited sequels
ComicBook
Pokemon Brings Back Ash's Classic Look in New Special
Pokemon is gearing up to say its final goodbyes to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years of watching his adventures in the anime, and the franchise officially brought back Ash's classic trainer look from the Kanto region for its newest anime special! Following its celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary, the anime is moving on in a brand new direction. Surprisingly, the next era of the Pokemon anime won't include Ash as its central star either, so now the franchise is getting ready to send the Pokemon Master on his way with a new special series highlighting where he wants to go in the future.
The Best PC Games for Scratching Every Gaming Itch
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re new to PC gaming, you might be wondering what the best PC games are. There are so many games available to play on PC, so it can be daunting to figure out where to begin. That’s especially true if you’ve already tried out the best Steam games on Switch because you’ll already have a taste of that good life. So, grab your best gaming mouse, turn on your best gaming monitor, and strap yourself in for a list of the...
game-news24.com
Colorful RPG Spirit of the Island, Coming to Consoles in 2023!
Spirit of the Island, a colorful co-op life simulation RPG set in a tropical archipelago, will arrive in Xbox 4, Xbox 5, Xbox, S|X, and Nintendo Switch in 2023, according to META Publishing and the developers from 1M Bits Horde. Build a farm, grow crops and animals, craft lots of...
game-news24.com
Mortal shell is available at the Epic Games Store right now
The Epic Games Store is continuing its rollout of free video games for the holidays; todays offerings for a few more hours are dark action RPG Mortal Shell, which all users can download directly from the EGS dashboard. Developed by Cold Symmetry and launched in 2020 on PC and console...
Escape from Tarkov Arena details – Maps, Game modes, more
Information about Escape from Tarkov’s Arena mode, including its maps and game modes, was recently revealed by Battlesstate Games on Twitch. This is part of their New Year celebration streams. In their recent streams, Battlestate Games showed players sneak peeks of the upcoming shooter. This is a standalone game,...
progameguides.com
Online features confirmed in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom advertisement
Upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game will come with certain online functionality, according to a new advertisement. No official information exists, but this Nintendo Switch title will undoubtedly come with certain online functionalities. Thanks to the Sligeach_eire Reddit user who provided the picture from apparently a...
