wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley returned to in-ring action at WWE live event
The Almighty has been off television for the past few weeks as the company is doing a storyline that saw Adam Pearce ‘fire’ Lashley and his Superstar profile page to the Alumni section of the company website in an effort to convince fans this was a real situation.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Missed Monday's WWE Live Event
There might not have been a live episode of "WWE Raw" this week, but the WWE Superstars were still performing in Columbus, Ohio, except two major names from the red brand; Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The married couple was advertised to be part of the Holiday show but they didn't end up appearing due to travel problems, which was confirmed by the former United States Champion on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
tjrwrestling.net
Apollo Crews Reacts To William Regal Potentially Returning To WWE
Apollo Crews can be added to the list of those who feels William Regal heading back to WWE can only be a positive for everyone working there. At the start of 2022, WWE made a raft of changes which included the release of a number of their staff. This shockingly included William Regal, who had been one of the figureheads of NXT for many years.
wrestlinginc.com
Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline
Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Were Once Told They Look Too Similar To Roman Reigns
The Usos are undoubtedly one of the most accomplished tag teams in the history of WWE. They continue to break records and ensure they are future WWE Hall of Famers. However, things weren’t always so good for them. In fact, they were once told they looked too similar to Roman Reigns, being his cousins.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
stillrealtous.com
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
bodyslam.net
WWE Release Footage From Dark Match Between Baron Corbin And Roman Reigns in 2020
WWE have released never before seen footage from a dark match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns just prior to the Covid 19 Pandemic. WWE released the Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns dark main event, which took place after the February 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown on FOX. On the set of The Bump, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp can be seen watching the fight.
bodyslam.net
AJ Styles Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event
AJ Styles was hurt at tonight’s live event. WWE had a Live Event at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. During a match with the OC, AJ Styles was injured and out on the floor when a referee threw up the “X” symbolizing an injury. AJ was then helped out by his OC brethren limping on one leg, signifying a leg injury. It’s unclear exactly what’s hurt at this time. According to one twitter user, it was an over the top rope move that caused it.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star Erick Rowan discusses his new movie, Bray Wyatt, his wrestling injuries, and more
In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke about Bray Wyatt's return to WWE, his starring role in the short film TITO, the possibilities of a WWE Royal Rumble return, and more topics. Scroll down to watch the entire interview. Here are some highlights:. Rowan talking about...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Never-Before-Seen Roman Reigns Dark Match
WWE recently surpassed 92.5 million YouTube subscribers, and as a way of saying thanks to the audience, they released a never-before-seen bout. The company will run dark matches before and after shows, only for the live crowd. Now, a battle between current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin is seeing the light of day after years under lock and key.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
nodq.com
How many people watched the “Best of 2022” WWE RAW episode
The December 26th 2022 “best of” edition of WWE RAW drew 1.075 million viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo. This week’s RAW finished 8th on cable for the day. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about this week’s viewership…. ”Not surprising since most of the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipluation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results – 12/28/22 – Cleveland, OH
WWE held a live event on December 28th from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Cleveland, OH (12/28) WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs Becky Lynch ended in a no-contest due to interference...
Yardbarker
Watch: Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022: WWE’s The Bump, Dec. 28, 2022
What’s the best match of the year? Join WWE’s The Bump as they count down their top 10 matches of 2022, featuring battles with Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin! #WWETheBump Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
