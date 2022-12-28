Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Files Interesting New Trademarks
WWE is a company that is constantly filing trademarks and the company recently filed to trademark several inspirational slogans. According to PWInsider, WWE filed to trademark the following with the USPTO on 12/23:. – All Heart All In. – Inspire The Impossible. – From Dreams To Destiny. – Desire. Determination....
nodq.com
WWE applies for several trademarks including “From Dreams To Destiny”
According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE filed an application to trademark the following phrases on December 23rd 2023…. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars Align. The trademarks were filed for entertainment services as well as for merchandise, metaverse, crypto, and e-sports competition purposes....
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Believes WWE Sometimes Has Better Entrances Than In Ring Matches
Tony Schiavone has his say on WWE’s production and match quality. Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the “WHW” podcast, where he admitted that the WrestleMania events are amazing to witness. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the exception of the pandemic,...
game-news24.com
Huge WWE 2K announcement coming soon, it is reportedly reported
WWE 2K23 is unfortunate enough to be a follow-up to one of the long-time WWE sim’s best games in decades. There aren’t a lot of positive news, but keeping an eye on WWE 2K22 means the visual concept has nowhere to go more easily. But the year has passed since WWE 2K22 launched, and fans are wondering if WWE 2K23 is going to be released in March. Although we don’t have any clue regarding a release date for the next WWE 2K match, we’re hearing rumors about it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing
Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Producer Comments On Working With Pat McAfee, Says He Had 'Unfinished Business' In Wrestling
Recently hired AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury has reflected on working with Pat McAfee. Mansury previously worked for WWE as the company's Vice President of Global Television Production. Serving as a guest on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Mansury discussed first seeing McAfee's work as an online personality.
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk Ripped Off WWE Legend
Former WCW authority figure and NWO member Eric Bischoff has weighed in on CM Punk, saying that Punk ripped off Hulk Hogan. Bischoff oversaw the renaissance of Hogan’s career during the latter’s time in WCW, when he turned heel for the first time in his career and ushered in the wrestling boom period of the 1990s.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Believes WWE Could Run A Major Show In France
WWE is a global entity, and fans from around the world are always clamoring for events to take place in their countries. While WWE often tours the globe with live events around Europe and in other countries such as Japan and Canada, it is rare that premium live events take place outside of North America. However, that is something that Drew McIntyre believes can change, as he explained on the recent Holiday episode of "WWE Raw," by telling Corey Graves, "I believe we can take it all across the world."
ComicBook
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta
– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Addresses Toxic Attraction Future Without Mandy Rose
On tonight’s WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction fans finally heard from Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin after their leader Mandy Rose departed WWE. In a vignette in their signature Toxic Lounge, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin reflected on their path thus far and assured both fans and one particular NXT star that they certainly weren’t over.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Update On Jeff Hardy
It's been a while since there has been any kind of update as to the status of Jeff Hardy, both in terms of his health and his role in AEW. There have been updates on the court case for his pending DUI charges, mainly in the form of delays like last week's, and his brother, Matt Hardy, said on "Busted Open Radio" in September that he was progressing well, but that was about it. On Wednesday, though, in answering a Twitter question, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer provided something of an update on Jeff's status.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Apparently Injured At WWE Live Event
AJ Styles apparently suffered a lower leg and/or ankle injury at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania Thursday night. According to fans who attended the WWE house show, a six-man match pitting The O.C. (Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) against Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) was stopped after the referee threw up the dreaded "X" sign. As seen in the video below, Styles was helped to the back after being tended to by WWE medical personnel. As per F4WOnline, the injury occurred after Styles "did a spot over the top rope to the outside." Styles' stablemates "Michin" Mia Yim, Anderson and Gallows had a rather worried look as he remained on the mat for several minutes clutching his lower leg.
PWMania
Jim Ross Names The Big Show as One of the Worst-Booked Talent in WWE History
On a recent episode of “Grilling JR,” AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history. Ross said, “I believe in 2023 that AEW will be in the house...
wrestlinginc.com
Xia Brookside Returns To Japanese Promotion After WWE Departure
Xia Brookside returned to World Wonder Ring STARDOM on Thursday. The former WWE NXT UK Superstar accompanied Mina Shirakawa to the ring before a tag match, which saw Shirakawa victorious alongside Unagi Sayaka against Thekla and Mai Sakurai. After the tandem's victory, Shirakawa betrayed her Pink Kabuki compatriot Sayaka, with...
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks official for January 4 AEW Dynamite
One match is official for the first AEW Dynamite of 2023. Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks has been confirmed for the January 4, 2023 episode. Jericho interrupted a promo segment by Starks last Wednesday and invited him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks turned down the invite and challenged him to a match instead. Jericho didn't give Starks an answer but AEW made the match official in a social media post on Thursday.
