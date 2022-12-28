ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week

Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes

Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds

QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark

In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing

Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars

The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
Hillsdale Collectors’ Auction January 8th (ad)

Sunday, Jan. 8 Doors open at 8:30. Auction at 10. TO BE HELD AT THE ALL-NEW FACILITY PAT’S AUCTION HOUSE. Bob Bowling & others will sell a JD toy collection, M&M promo/toy collection, costume jewelry (some higher end), elephant figurine collection, sports card collection plus much more. Food & restroom on site. No reserves, no premiums, no staff bidding.
Water leak leaves mess at UnityPoint Health

A sprinkler malfunction at UnityPoint Health Hospital in Rock Island has made a real mess for visitors and patients. Anyone going to the hospital is asked to use the Heart Center entrance, which is just to the left of the main entrance and easily accessible. The hospital’s main entrance is temporarily closed as crews clean […]
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man

On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 34

A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m.  […]
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth

A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
