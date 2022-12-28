Read full article on original website
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
977wmoi.com
Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes
Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
channel1450.com
Rockets Top Rocks To Move On In Championship Side Of State Farm Classic
Rochester and Rock Island faced off against one another in the 8 o’clock game of the large school girls bracket of the State Farm Classic. Rockets defeated the Rocks 47-38.
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
aroundptown.com
Hillsdale Collectors’ Auction January 8th (ad)
Sunday, Jan. 8 Doors open at 8:30. Auction at 10. TO BE HELD AT THE ALL-NEW FACILITY PAT’S AUCTION HOUSE. Bob Bowling & others will sell a JD toy collection, M&M promo/toy collection, costume jewelry (some higher end), elephant figurine collection, sports card collection plus much more. Food & restroom on site. No reserves, no premiums, no staff bidding.
Water leak leaves mess at UnityPoint Health
A sprinkler malfunction at UnityPoint Health Hospital in Rock Island has made a real mess for visitors and patients. Anyone going to the hospital is asked to use the Heart Center entrance, which is just to the left of the main entrance and easily accessible. The hospital’s main entrance is temporarily closed as crews clean […]
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
‘The whole apartment was on fire.’ QC Mom asks for help after blaze
UPDATE: (December 27, 2022 – 6:24 p.m.) Betty Washington set up a GoFundMe page to assist her and her children as the recover from the fire, and over $4,000 of a $10,000 goal has been raised so far. Betty Washington is a Davenport mother who works hard to provide...
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors to have 10-year sealed battery
A new law takes effect at the start of the year that will require new smoke alarms being installed in homes to be the kind that includes a sealed 10-year battery. A public act passed in 2017 requires all homeowners to have a 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
KWQC
East Moline man sentanced to federal prison for possession of firearm
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Devin Michael Lovgren, 28, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He...
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 34
A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m. […]
Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
