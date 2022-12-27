Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Spain to Require Travellers From China Test Negative for COVID or Be Fully Vaccinated
MADRID (Reuters) -People travelling from China to Spain will be required to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, Spain's top health official said on Friday. Earlier this month, China began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in...
US News and World Report
China Central Bank Promises More Policy Support for Economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it will step up implementation of its "prudent" monetary policy to support the economy hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping liquidity reasonably ample and maintaining credit growth. The People's Bank of China will keep growth of money supply and total social...
US News and World Report
Russia Outlines Plan for 'Unfriendly' Investors to Sell up at Half-Price
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling stakes in Russian assets may have to do so at half-price or less, the finance ministry said on Friday, with the Russian budget potentially taking a 10% cut of any transaction. Since Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February, many...
Comments / 0