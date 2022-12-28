The final cost of Montana’s wildfire suppression efforts in 2022 came in at $52 million, with nearly 125,000 acres burned statewide in what was a relatively subdued season. Due to early summer moisture and a later start, the season reflected the last few years of wildfire in Montana and the Flathead — strange. According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), 2,063 fires burned 124,997 acres throughout Montana this year. About 44% of those fires were human caused. Air quality ratings statewide mainly stayed between “moderate” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” On the Flathead National Forest, there were 47 fire...

