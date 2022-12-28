Read full article on original website
cutbankpioneerpress.com
County identifies new options for Glacier Care Center
The Glacier County Commission received an update on the future of Glacier Care Center and announced that part of a Local Access and Tribal Consistency Fund grant for the facility has been received during its Dec. 19 meeting at the courthouse in Cut Bank. Commission Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner and...
Flathead Beacon
2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown
After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
southarkansassun.com
Montana Received $200 Unemployment Benefits Using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)
Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Trapping of all fishers to close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit
HELENA — By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, trapping of all fishers will close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit at midnight on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 29. The fisher quotas in this unit have been met. For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species to check...
newsfromthestates.com
Montana to hold hearing on proposal to change requirements for Medicaid abortions
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Patients who need an abortion paid for through Montana Medicaid will need to provide personal information in advance of the service, such as last menstrual period, to prove “medical necessity,” according to a new rule proposed by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program
During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing […] The post Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage
Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
2022 recap: Quiet wildfire season finished with $52M price tag
The final cost of Montana’s wildfire suppression efforts in 2022 came in at $52 million, with nearly 125,000 acres burned statewide in what was a relatively subdued season. Due to early summer moisture and a later start, the season reflected the last few years of wildfire in Montana and the Flathead — strange. According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), 2,063 fires burned 124,997 acres throughout Montana this year. About 44% of those fires were human caused. Air quality ratings statewide mainly stayed between “moderate” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” On the Flathead National Forest, there were 47 fire...
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
Montana legislators to review a bill that would regulate sober living houses
In the upcoming year, a bill will be reviewed by the Montana Legislature that would regulate sober living homes in the state and would make a massive impact in Billings.
Flathead Beacon
FWP Considers Pair of Lake Five Proposals
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is seeking public input on a proposed land donation that would expand the only public access to Lake Five near West Glacier. Currently, Paul’s Memorial Fishing Access Site (FAS) is the only public access to the 164-acre Lake Five — the rest of the shoreline is privately owned. The FAS is managed for day-use and includes an access road, parking area, boat ramp, boat dock, swim dock and vault toilet. The access site only has 150 feet of lake frontage, despite comprising 10 acres of land, leading to crowding around the docks and boat ramp, according to FWP officials.
Courthouse News Service
Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners
MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
Blood donors needed across Montana
The Red Cross’s need for blood is constant in Montana, helping trauma patients, lifesaving transfusions, cancer patients and more.
Tax rebate 2022: Idaho taxpayers have three days to apply for payment worth up to $600
There are only three days left for Idaho residents to file their taxes and receive a rebate that will give them up to $600.
Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday
Lawmakers on the Nomination Committee will meet Wednesday to interview five people who applied to be Montana’s next Commissioner of Political Practices and decide whether any of them should be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for appointment and Senate confirmation. The five applicants who will be interviewed in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. meeting are Chris […] The post Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
explorebigsky.com
Health dept. proposes new requirements for Medicaid abortion coverage
An administrative rule change would mandate pre-approval for Medicaid coverage to prove ‘medical necessity’ for abortions. This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. This week MTFP obtained a copy of a proposed rule change from...
