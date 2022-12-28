Read full article on original website
Kalispell crews to pick up Christmas trees
Kalispell city crews will be picking up residents' Christmas trees through Jan. 13. There is no drop-off location in Kalispell for trees.
Low income developments in the Flathead aim to ease housing squeeze
Finding housing in the Flathead Valley has become an uphill battle for many, but amidst the seemingly never ending supply of luxury homes, a few developers and nonprofits are working to meet demand at all income levels with several major projects slated for completion in 2023 and 2024. For Whitefish Housing Authority Board Chair Ben Johnson, the recent approval of the organization’s plan to build 22 townhomes has been about five years in the making. The formerly city-owned property, also known as the “snow lot,” was eyed as a site for a community benefit project more than 15 years ago. Identified...
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage
Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
Blood donors needed across Montana
The Red Cross’s need for blood is constant in Montana, helping trauma patients, lifesaving transfusions, cancer patients and more.
thecottagejournal.com
Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana
Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
yourbigsky.com
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley
One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
People evacuated from ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort
Mechanical issues with a ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort forced people to be evacuated on Wednesday.
Flathead Beacon
FWP Considers Pair of Lake Five Proposals
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is seeking public input on a proposed land donation that would expand the only public access to Lake Five near West Glacier. Currently, Paul’s Memorial Fishing Access Site (FAS) is the only public access to the 164-acre Lake Five — the rest of the shoreline is privately owned. The FAS is managed for day-use and includes an access road, parking area, boat ramp, boat dock, swim dock and vault toilet. The access site only has 150 feet of lake frontage, despite comprising 10 acres of land, leading to crowding around the docks and boat ramp, according to FWP officials.
Rain creates ‘downright dangerous’ avalanche conditions
Heavy rain falling on fresh snow is causing very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Northwest Montana backcountry. The Flathead Avalanche Center on Tuesday extended its avalanche warning for another day as a warm atmospheric river affects the Northern Rockies. The avalanche danger on Tuesday was rated as high, and may remain at that level through Friday, the center warned in its forecast. The warning includes the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. People were advised to avoid all backcountry travel, including the “side country”...
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Landslide blocks one lane of Highway 35 north of Polson
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Crews knockdown pair of structure fires in Evergreen
Mutual aid was called in from several departments in response to two separate structure fires in Evergreen.
NBCMontana
Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
Base Camp Bigfork mushes through 15 years of fun
Base Camp Bigfork offers an experience few can get in the lower 48. When owners Mark and Sam Schurke started their dog sled tours 15 years ago, they had no idea if people would be interested in it enough for it to be successful. “I didn't know in that first season if the phone would even ring, if people would even want it,” Mark said. But the people came, and now Mark and Sam stay booked and busy all winter, offering their dog sledding tours for faithful customers who sometimes come back year after year, from all over the United States...
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
2 arrested in Sanders County following discovery of hundreds of pills
Two people are behind bars in the Sanders County jail after pills and drugs were found in a vehicle.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Reviews Jail Expansion Options and Alternatives
County officials at a Dec. 19 commissioner meeting reviewed design options to expand the Flathead County Detention Center while consultants outlined forecasts and potential alternative solutions for housing inmates and offenders. The meeting marked the first workshop of several forums slated to continue through April, when officials plan to develop...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
