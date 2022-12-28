Flathead Lake Brewing Co. announced Thursday they will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time after a pipe broke and flooded a large portion of the building. A Facebook post from the business said a main fire suppression pipe in the kitchen blew on Wednesday night and for several minutes, 400 gallons of water per minute poured out into the building and completely flooded the upstairs and part of the cellar. No one was present in the building when the pipe burst. They are currently prioritizing clean up in the less damaged cellar, with hopes of opening that part of the building while they assess how to handle damage upstairs. The brewery portion of the building was not affected, so the company will still be able to produce cans and kegs of beer. Check the Flathead Lake Brewing Co. Facebook page for updates on when they will reopen their doors.

28 DAYS AGO