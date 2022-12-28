Read full article on original website
Related
Rain creates ‘downright dangerous’ avalanche conditions
Heavy rain falling on fresh snow is causing very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Northwest Montana backcountry. The Flathead Avalanche Center on Tuesday extended its avalanche warning for another day as a warm atmospheric river affects the Northern Rockies. The avalanche danger on Tuesday was rated as high, and may remain at that level through Friday, the center warned in its forecast. The warning includes the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. People were advised to avoid all backcountry travel, including the “side country”...
Low income developments in the Flathead aim to ease housing squeeze
Finding housing in the Flathead Valley has become an uphill battle for many, but amidst the seemingly never ending supply of luxury homes, a few developers and nonprofits are working to meet demand at all income levels with several major projects slated for completion in 2023 and 2024. For Whitefish Housing Authority Board Chair Ben Johnson, the recent approval of the organization’s plan to build 22 townhomes has been about five years in the making. The formerly city-owned property, also known as the “snow lot,” was eyed as a site for a community benefit project more than 15 years ago. Identified...
Gov. Gianforte donates a quarter of his annual salary to Child Bridge
Governor Greg Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to Child Bridge, a Bigfork nonprofit advocating children who have suffered abuse and neglect from foster and adoptive families. The donation is part of Gianforte’s 12 Days of Giving campaign, where he is highlighting the work of a dozen organizations serving Montanans in need. Child Bridge is headquartered in Bigfork with offices across the state. The nonprofit supports children who have been abused and provides training, resources and tools for their foster families. In a small ceremony Monday at the State Capitol, the governor presented a check to Child...
Bear Awareness During Hunting Season
Grizzly and black bears are found throughout our region, and this is the time of year that bears are in hyperphagia, the time when bears increase their feeding activity before heading to their dens for winter. Once they enter their dens, bears go without food and water for months. If they do not get enough to eat in the fall, the sows don't produce cubs and some bears may even die of starvation. It is hunting season here in Montana, and with this, comes a set of bear-safe practices all of its own. Hunting is not only a form of recreation...
Flathead Lake Brewing Co. closes due to flooding
Flathead Lake Brewing Co. announced Thursday they will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time after a pipe broke and flooded a large portion of the building. A Facebook post from the business said a main fire suppression pipe in the kitchen blew on Wednesday night and for several minutes, 400 gallons of water per minute poured out into the building and completely flooded the upstairs and part of the cellar. No one was present in the building when the pipe burst. They are currently prioritizing clean up in the less damaged cellar, with hopes of opening that part of the building while they assess how to handle damage upstairs. The brewery portion of the building was not affected, so the company will still be able to produce cans and kegs of beer. Check the Flathead Lake Brewing Co. Facebook page for updates on when they will reopen their doors.
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
208
Followers
292
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0