Dean Swank
Dean Swank, born October 29, 1937, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, in his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was 86. Dean was born to DeVoe Swank and Gail Potter Swank and raised in Browning and Chester, Montana before moving to Valier to finish school. After graduating from Valier High School in 1954, he attended Montana State University Bozeman and earned a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering, graduating in 1958. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Barbara Henneman, in 1956 - an inspiring, 70+ year commitment to devotion and teamwork. ...
Rain creates ‘downright dangerous’ avalanche conditions
Heavy rain falling on fresh snow is causing very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Northwest Montana backcountry. The Flathead Avalanche Center on Tuesday extended its avalanche warning for another day as a warm atmospheric river affects the Northern Rockies. The avalanche danger on Tuesday was rated as high, and may remain at that level through Friday, the center warned in its forecast. The warning includes the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. People were advised to avoid all backcountry travel, including the “side country”...
Base Camp Bigfork mushes through 15 years of fun
Base Camp Bigfork offers an experience few can get in the lower 48. When owners Mark and Sam Schurke started their dog sled tours 15 years ago, they had no idea if people would be interested in it enough for it to be successful. “I didn't know in that first season if the phone would even ring, if people would even want it,” Mark said. But the people came, and now Mark and Sam stay booked and busy all winter, offering their dog sledding tours for faithful customers who sometimes come back year after year, from all over the United States...
Bigfork outdoor recreation survey available through Dec. 31
The Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance, or BORA, is seeking public input as part of their community-led effort to develop an outdoor recreation plan for the Bigfork area. This “Recreation Connection Action Plan”, or RCAP, is intended to guide safe, connected and sustainable high-quality recreation access for all to Bigfork’s rivers, mountains, parks, trails and Flathead Lake. In November, BORA conducted in-person and virtual community workshops to obtain input through interactive discussions. To supplement these workshops and provide an opportunity for engagement from community members unable to attend these meetings, a community survey is now available online and at various locations around...
Auditions for Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre's 'Night at the Wax Musuem' Jan. 3
The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater invites students in grades 2nd through 6th to audition for the cast of “NIGHT at the WAX MUSEUM. – based loosely on the 2009 Ben Stiller movie. The hysterical meets the historical in this comic romp through the wackiest wax museum in history! School’s out for summer, but not for six unlucky students who don’t know much about history — they have to retake the class in summer school. First year teacher Heather Fairchild has arranged for them to help her two aunts set up a new wax museum as a class project....
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on November 6, 2022 in Kalispell, Montana. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931 to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into career and family...
Bigfork Elementary sees high scores for fall assessment
Bigfork Elementary School recently completed their fall assessment and results show that most students are doing well in math and reading, not requiring any intervention assistance from staff. Principal Brenda Clarke said the school recently adopted a new assessment platform called Fast Bridge, which they use three times a year to determine if students are falling behind and need extra support. The assessment tests reading and math for kindergarten through fourth grade, and identifies students as “high risk, some risk or low risk” for needing intervention. District wide results show 78% of students testing as low risk in math and...
BPCT presents "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" this weekend
The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater invites everyone to come watch their production of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" this weekend, a family favorite brought to life on stage. Based on the classic animated movie, the story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is ousted from the reindeer games in Christmas-town. He flees town, meets up with new friends Hermey and Yukon, and a series of funny and endearing adventures ensue including a visit to The Island of Misfit Toys and trouble from the abominable Snow Monster. Rudolph journeys home, where...
Holiday fun continues this weekend
A myriad of holiday events are continuing this weekend in Bigfork, including the annual Parade of Lights and Santa’s arrival. On Saturday Dec. 3, kids are invited to join in on free cookie decorating at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to noon. There are multiple Christmas markets happening on Saturday, with the 13th annual Country Christmas Bazaar starting at 10 a.m. in Creston at the Eastside Grange. The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market takes place at the Swan River Community Hall from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., featuring more than 20 local artisans and several local...
Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance gathers public input for action plan
The Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance has been reaching out for public input during the month of November to ask community members what they would like to see when it comes to the future of recreation opportunities in and around Bigfork. Established earlier this year, BORA was formed in an attempt to get everyone on the same page when it comes to recreation in and around Bigfork. Now, they are formally beginning their planning process for their “Recreation Connection Action Plan,” or RCAP, intended to guide safe, connected and sustainable high-quality access to nearby rivers, mountains, parks, and Flathead Lake. BORA is composed...
Swan Lake standoff ends in arrest
Flathead County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man near Swan Lake after a two hour standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, Flathead County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation. Working in coordination with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Flathead deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately 9 a.m., but it continued onto a driveway off MT 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake. The subject refused to exit his vehicle and there was information that a handgun was in the vehicle. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was paged, and after approximately two hours of negotiations, Trebas along with the passenger in the vehicle, Kadence Trebas, were taken into custody without incident. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in the release he has "great respect and appreciation for the staff and leadership of cooperating agencies involved in this incident to provide the best safety for the citizens in our communities." The incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
Pedestrian death in Lakeside still under investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by at least one vehicle in Lakeside on Nov. 12 remains under investigation, officials with Montana Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Authorities pronounced Curtis David Cain, 57, of Lakeside dead at the scene, said Trooper Robert Hensley, who is overseeing the agency’s investigation into the fatal encounter. He said the call came in about 9 p.m., and local emergency responders reached the stricken man before he arrived. Cain was reportedly struck while walking southbound on U.S. 93 in Lakeside. Hensley said authorities believe Cain had left work at a local restaurant and was headed home...
Low income developments in the Flathead aim to ease housing squeeze
Finding housing in the Flathead Valley has become an uphill battle for many, but amidst the seemingly never ending supply of luxury homes, a few developers and nonprofits are working to meet demand at all income levels with several major projects slated for completion in 2023 and 2024. For Whitefish Housing Authority Board Chair Ben Johnson, the recent approval of the organization’s plan to build 22 townhomes has been about five years in the making. The formerly city-owned property, also known as the “snow lot,” was eyed as a site for a community benefit project more than 15 years ago. Identified...
