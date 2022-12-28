ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Flathead Beacon

FWP Considers Pair of Lake Five Proposals

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is seeking public input on a proposed land donation that would expand the only public access to Lake Five near West Glacier. Currently, Paul’s Memorial Fishing Access Site (FAS) is the only public access to the 164-acre Lake Five — the rest of the shoreline is privately owned. The FAS is managed for day-use and includes an access road, parking area, boat ramp, boat dock, swim dock and vault toilet. The access site only has 150 feet of lake frontage, despite comprising 10 acres of land, leading to crowding around the docks and boat ramp, according to FWP officials.
WEST GLACIER, MT
Whitefish Pilot

High school expansion options revealed at community meeting

Whitefish High School expansion plans recently presented at a community meeting hosted by the school district show the addition of around 35,000 square feet that would add on 24 new classrooms, labs and shops as well as double the Whitefish Independent High School space. Whitefish School District hosted the meeting...
WHITEFISH, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

County identifies new options for Glacier Care Center

The Glacier County Commission received an update on the future of Glacier Care Center and announced that part of a Local Access and Tribal Consistency Fund grant for the facility has been received during its Dec. 19 meeting at the courthouse in Cut Bank. Commission Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner and...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
mtpr.org

Voices from Condon: Holland Lake Lodge proposal meets local opposition

Driving north from Seeley Lake to Condon, the first sign pops up about 6 miles before the turn onto Holland Lake Road. At first glance, it looks like residents of Condon have united behind the same candidate for office. But the big white signs with blue text that read “‘Hands off Holland” represent a campaign of a different kind.
CONDON, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Low income developments in the Flathead aim to ease housing squeeze

Finding housing in the Flathead Valley has become an uphill battle for many, but amidst the seemingly never ending supply of luxury homes, a few developers and nonprofits are working to meet demand at all income levels with several major projects slated for completion in 2023 and 2024. For Whitefish Housing Authority Board Chair Ben Johnson, the recent approval of the organization’s plan to build 22 townhomes has been about five years in the making. The formerly city-owned property, also known as the “snow lot,” was eyed as a site for a community benefit project more than 15 years ago. Identified...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown

After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
KALISPELL, MT
thecottagejournal.com

Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana

Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
BIGFORK, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage

Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley

One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
KALISPELL, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Rain creates ‘downright dangerous’ avalanche conditions

Heavy rain falling on fresh snow is causing very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Northwest Montana backcountry. The Flathead Avalanche Center on Tuesday extended its avalanche warning for another day as a warm atmospheric river affects the Northern Rockies. The avalanche danger on Tuesday was rated as high, and may remain at that level through Friday, the center warned in its forecast. The warning includes the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. People were advised to avoid all backcountry travel, including the “side country”...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Flathead GOP Central Committee Censures Fallon Following Write-In Campaign

The Flathead County Republican Central Committee (FCRCC) has publicly censured former county commission candidate Jack Fallon, saying his actions as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 general election undermined the “duly elected primary candidate” and disrespected the election process. Fallon was one of four Republican candidates in...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Community Policy