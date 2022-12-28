Read full article on original website
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
Ski event with Whitefish native, Olympian Maggie Voisin delayed
A winter tradition is continuing this week with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
People evacuated from ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort
Mechanical issues with a ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort forced people to be evacuated on Wednesday.
Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana
Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
BPCT members talk 'Rudolph' and share their love of performing
Dozens of local kids take part in the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater’s annual Christmas show each year. This year, they are taking on “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” based on the animated classic. Company members chatted with the Bigfork Eagle ahead of their opening weekend to answer questions about why they love the BPCT and what they enjoy about being on stage (or behind it!) 15-year-old Payton Kallenberger has been with the BPCT for five years. In “Rudolph” she’s playing “Dasher.” She said she loves the environment of the children’s theater, adding that it’s very welcoming and a great place...
Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
Base Camp Bigfork mushes through 15 years of fun
Base Camp Bigfork offers an experience few can get in the lower 48. When owners Mark and Sam Schurke started their dog sled tours 15 years ago, they had no idea if people would be interested in it enough for it to be successful. “I didn't know in that first season if the phone would even ring, if people would even want it,” Mark said. But the people came, and now Mark and Sam stay booked and busy all winter, offering their dog sledding tours for faithful customers who sometimes come back year after year, from all over the United States...
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley
One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage
Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
BPCT presents "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" this weekend
The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater invites everyone to come watch their production of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" this weekend, a family favorite brought to life on stage. Based on the classic animated movie, the story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is ousted from the reindeer games in Christmas-town. He flees town, meets up with new friends Hermey and Yukon, and a series of funny and endearing adventures ensue including a visit to The Island of Misfit Toys and trouble from the abominable Snow Monster. Rudolph journeys home, where...
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
FWP Considers Pair of Lake Five Proposals
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is seeking public input on a proposed land donation that would expand the only public access to Lake Five near West Glacier. Currently, Paul’s Memorial Fishing Access Site (FAS) is the only public access to the 164-acre Lake Five — the rest of the shoreline is privately owned. The FAS is managed for day-use and includes an access road, parking area, boat ramp, boat dock, swim dock and vault toilet. The access site only has 150 feet of lake frontage, despite comprising 10 acres of land, leading to crowding around the docks and boat ramp, according to FWP officials.
Former Thompson Falls man receives $5M settlement after wrongful conviction
Richard Raugust - who spent more than 15 years in prison before being exonerated - has settled a civil case against Sanders County.
Rain creates ‘downright dangerous’ avalanche conditions
Heavy rain falling on fresh snow is causing very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Northwest Montana backcountry. The Flathead Avalanche Center on Tuesday extended its avalanche warning for another day as a warm atmospheric river affects the Northern Rockies. The avalanche danger on Tuesday was rated as high, and may remain at that level through Friday, the center warned in its forecast. The warning includes the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. People were advised to avoid all backcountry travel, including the “side country”...
Low income developments in the Flathead aim to ease housing squeeze
Finding housing in the Flathead Valley has become an uphill battle for many, but amidst the seemingly never ending supply of luxury homes, a few developers and nonprofits are working to meet demand at all income levels with several major projects slated for completion in 2023 and 2024. For Whitefish Housing Authority Board Chair Ben Johnson, the recent approval of the organization’s plan to build 22 townhomes has been about five years in the making. The formerly city-owned property, also known as the “snow lot,” was eyed as a site for a community benefit project more than 15 years ago. Identified...
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Crews knockdown pair of structure fires in Evergreen
Mutual aid was called in from several departments in response to two separate structure fires in Evergreen.
Blood donors needed across Montana
The Red Cross’s need for blood is constant in Montana, helping trauma patients, lifesaving transfusions, cancer patients and more.
Photographer Bruce Miller showcases work in upcoming BACC exhibit
Bruce Miller grew up in Montana with a love of photography, now he travels the world in search of people and places that challenge the imagination and break preconceptions. Miller has been published internationally, and now a collection of his work will be displayed at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center starting Dec. 15. Miller is currently based in Idaho, but much of his work takes place overseas. After a trip to Africa reignited his love for photography in 2006, he and his wife began their work in conservation. An artist in her own right, his wife has a career...
