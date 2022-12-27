The first US head shop might have opened in 1964 - or maybe it was 1966. The interwebs disagree on the date, but the place was definitely Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco. The city has a long and storied history with the reefer madness. And while cannabis dispensaries have existed legally in San Francisco since 1996, the recreational consumption aspect has definitely changed the game. Today’s cannabis consumer - no longer confined to a shady deal in an alley or wondering if their plug got too high to deliver - is looking for not only the tried-and-true items but the next, new thing. Enter the modern cannabis dispensary. Dispensaries have to be able to welcome the curious and connoisseur with equal aplomb. Concepts run the gamut from austere to indulgent; bodega to boutique. And while a quick internet search will turn up thousands of cannabis guides, there is no substitute for a real person passing on real information. Budtenders are an integral part of the dispensary experience. A budtender needs to be equal parts librarian, sommelier, and science teacher. Here are the best dispensaries - with the best service - the Bay Area has to offer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO