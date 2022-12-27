ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experiments, victories and tragedy: A year of public health in S.F.

San Francisco has long been at the cutting edge of public health solutions and medical technologies. Whether it was COVID-19, MPOX or the ongoing overdose epidemic, 2022 was no different. This year challenged The City to devise plans and solutions to new and returning health crises and longstanding issues with unequal access to health resources.
2022 BEST CALIFORNIA DISPENSARIES & DELIVERY

The first US head shop might have opened in 1964 - or maybe it was 1966. The interwebs disagree on the date, but the place was definitely Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco. The city has a long and storied history with the reefer madness. And while cannabis dispensaries have existed legally in San Francisco since 1996, the recreational consumption aspect has definitely changed the game. Today’s cannabis consumer - no longer confined to a shady deal in an alley or wondering if their plug got too high to deliver - is looking for not only the tried-and-true items but the next, new thing. Enter the modern cannabis dispensary. Dispensaries have to be able to welcome the curious and connoisseur with equal aplomb. Concepts run the gamut from austere to indulgent; bodega to boutique. And while a quick internet search will turn up thousands of cannabis guides, there is no substitute for a real person passing on real information. Budtenders are an integral part of the dispensary experience. A budtender needs to be equal parts librarian, sommelier, and science teacher. Here are the best dispensaries - with the best service - the Bay Area has to offer.
California’s Best CBD & Delta-8 Brands of 2022: Bay Area Edition

According to a 2022 Forbes Health survey, 64% of US adults think CBD consumption is less dangerous than alcohol. Cannabis culture is steadily taking its place in mainstream society and the conversation around the benefits of Mary Jane’s (mostly) legal little sister is lending a helping hand. CBD and Delta-8 products can be used for everything from anxiety to sore muscles. And while the medicinal properties of these hemp-derived extracts can be debated as research continues, the effects can be enjoyed in many forms while we wait. Here are the best forms from the best brands out there.
Reeling Mission District school awaits lead test results as semester nears

As San Francisco counts down the last days of the year, students, families, faculty and staff at a K-8 school are counting down the days until vital test results come back. The San Francisco Unified School District told The Examiner that the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's test results of Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School's water fixtures are expected before classes resume Jan. 3.
