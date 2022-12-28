Policy Brief – U.S. Cyber Threat Intelligence, Part 2: Summary, Recommendations & Challenges

Read full article on original website
Hackers accessed data on 270,000 patients from Louisiana hospital system in attempted ransomware attack
Hackers accessed the personal data of nearly 270,000 patients in an attempted ransomware attack on a Louisiana health care system in October, a spokesperson for the system told CNN Wednesday.
Should AI be used to classify humans? An AI researcher at USC says it's reductive and ethically dubious
Kate Crawford, the author of Atlas of AI, spoke to Insider about the ethics of using AI to classify humans, and the risks this has for marginalized groups.
techaiapp.com
FIN7 threat actor updated its ransomware activity
Researchers from PRODAFT reveal that the infamous FIN7 threat actor updated its ransomware activities and provide a unique view into the structure of the group. Learn how to protect against it. FIN7 is a threat actor that mostly focuses on stealing financial information, but it also sells sensitive information stolen...
techaiapp.com
Data breaches could be even more expensive in 2023
Data breaches could be even more expensive next year, a new report from Acronis has claimed. Based on data collected from more than 750,000 unique endpoints, distributed around the world, the company’s report claims the average cost of a data breach is expected to hit $5 million by next year.
Tech Times
How ElectrifAi Solves the Data Problem to Leverage AI Solutions
Large enterprises have a data problem. Organizations often treat data like it's gold, but data isn't actionable by itself. Brands might be obsessed with collecting and storing data, but they often don't know how to put it to use. Instead, they hold it in the hopes of using it someday, leaving it languishing in storage.
freightwaves.com
GAO studies impact of PSR on US freight rail
A newly released Government Accountability Office report lays out how precision scheduled railroading (PSR) has affected freight rail operations but doesn’t offer recommendations on what steps the industry should take next. The report essentially summarizes the various views of stakeholders on PSR, which GAO defined as a “strategy intended...
salestechstar.com
Optoro Appoints Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer
Ali Brings Decades of Experience Scaling SaaS Companies to Propel Optoro’s Next Phase of Growth. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns, announced the appointment of Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer. Ali has an exceptional track record of scaling high-growth technology businesses and is being brought on to lead Optoro in its next phase of growth. After 15 years of building the company, Co-founders Tobin Moore and Adam Vitarello will transition to new roles at Optoro with a focus on strategic growth initiatives and key partnerships.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Ransomware related news headlines trending on Google
For the first time, the hackers group that is being sponsored by North Korea State government is found spreading ransomware on computer networks related to companies and organizations operating in South Korea. According to the intelligence gathered by the National Police Agency of South Korea, the Kim Jong UN funded...
Healthcare IT News
AI is fast addressing data requirements and advancing interoperability, says one expert
New rules and requirements add to the complexity of healthcare – something that artificial intelligence can address, according to Vignesh Shetty, senior vice president and general manager of Edison AI and Platform for GE Healthcare (GEHC). Healthcare IT News asked Shetty about the progress that has been made on...
Open Banking Reform Drives Competition in Israeli Financial Services Sector
Six months after Israel’s open banking legislation came into effect, the field is taking shape. Like similar laws elsewhere, such as the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2), Israel’s Financial Information Services Law (FISL) gives big banks a mandate to share consumer data with third parties. Following...
Hackers stole data from multiple electric utilities in recent ransomware attack
Hackers stole data belonging to multiple electric utilities in an October ransomware attack on a US government contractor that handles critical infrastructure projects across the country, according to a memo describing the hack obtained by CNN.
Navy Times
New data model predicts how deployments affect future readiness
When it’s time to make a decision about sending a ground unit to Europe or an aviation squadron to the Indo-Pacific, it can take the Pentagon weeks to gather information from hundreds of databases to see how those movements will affect long-term readiness. That might not be the case...
GCN.com
Cyber ranges bolster IoT security
A report released early this month by the Government Accountability Office highlighted federal challenges to standardizing security assessments for internet of things and operational technology devices. But state and local governments don’t have to wait for federal guidance, one expert said. They can seize the initiative by launching more cyber ranges.
dcd.com
Top Business Issues for Specialty Contractors
Dodge Construction Network, in partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc., released a study in mid-October 2022 on how economic, workforce, and technology trends are transforming the global construction industry. The report, “Top Business Issues for Specialty Contractors,” reveals that 99% of these companies experience erosion of their profit margin during construction,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations on the rise
(HealthDay News) — From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on healthcare delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash, PhD, from the University of...
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | Promoting, protecting and defending freedom’s expansion in space
U.S. expansion into the high frontier of space has proven to be critically important to global security and economic growth. Commercial space assets are an essential element of U.S. national defense plans and operations and serve as an economic growth multiplier through communications, position knowledge, Earth observation, and combinations of those capabilities as an enhancement to traditional terrestrial economic activities.
datafloq.com
What Is Data Science And How To Become A Data Scientist?
Data Science is an emerging field that sees its importance grow with each passing day. It is the latest buzzword in the IT world, and its demand in the market has been growing steadily. The demand for Data Scientists is proliferating, driven by the need for organizations to transform data into insights. Companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple have been among the biggest recruiters of Data Scientists. Data Science is also becoming a sought-after field for IT professionals.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Biden administration passes bill against Quantum Computing Data Breaches
Joe Biden and his administration seems be on a forward thinking gear for quantum technology linked cyber attacks leading to data breaches. On December 21st,2022, the Senate passed a bipartisan bill to prevent data breaches emerging from quantum computing. The Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act was made into a legislation...
techaiapp.com
Pentagon, intelligence community eye cloud collaboration
SAN ANTONIO — The Pentagon’s recently inked Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract sets the stage for greater collaboration between the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence agencies, according to officials from both communities. The department awarded the JWCC deal in early December to four companies: Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon...
