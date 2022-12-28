Policy Brief – U.S. Cyber Threat Intelligence, Part 2: Summary, Recommendations & Challenges

Data Science is an emerging field that sees its importance grow with each passing day. It is the latest buzzword in the IT world, and its demand in the market has been growing steadily. The demand for Data Scientists is proliferating, driven by the need for organizations to transform data into insights. Companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple have been among the biggest recruiters of Data Scientists. Data Science is also becoming a sought-after field for IT professionals.

