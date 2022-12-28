ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old girl that was reported missing is found and is safe, Sacramento Police say

By Jose Fabian
Update Dec. 28 1:30 p.m.: Sacramento Police advised “Jayda has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared this and helped look for her.”

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Jayda, who is at risk due to medical conditions.

She was last seen near Oracle Court in South Sacramento around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray crew neck sweatshirt with “Champion” written on the front in blue writing. She was also wearing blue, distressed jeans.

Brown is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build and long curly brown hair.

Police said she may be in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.

