ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Kevin Huerter on the Nuggets run down the stretch to closeout his Kings 113-106

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HO30h_0jwGhKeT00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter gives his observations of Tuesday’s 113-106 loss to the Nuggets, the first of two consecutive games with Denver at Golden 1 Center. He talks about the costly 8-0 run the Nuggets used to closeout the Kings, the defensive effort for much of the game, playing without Domantas Sabonis and what they can carry over to Wednesday’s game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Parents detained after five children found in “neglectful conditions,” several animals found malnourished

(KTXL) — The parents of a family were detained after five children were found in “neglectful living conditions” and several animals were found malnourished and neglected, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff. The agency said on Tuesday morning that detectives and officials from El Dorado County Animal Services served a search warrant in the […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record

Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX40

Suspect in killing of CHP captain’s husband extradited, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — The suspect accused of killing a California Highway Patrol captain’s husband was extradited to Kentucky, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX40 News.  Michael Harding was reported missing on Sept. 20 and was last seen in Cumberland County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office from that county. His body was found days […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP officer cares for lost dog found on Christmas Eve

(KTXL) — An officer from the California Highway Patrol is taking care of a lost dog that was found on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from CHP South Sacramento. Officers Scott and Perez found a dog running down Stockton Boulevard Saturday night, CHP said. Officer Scott decided to take home the dog due […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Potential serial rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a potential serial rapist investigation Thursday.  Investigators reportedly noticed details in three sexual assault cases were similar in location, and the victims gave similar suspect and vehicle descriptions.  Officers said the potentially connected cases began in mid-October. The alleged […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out caught on video

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve, and it was all caught on video. Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at In-N-Out, and she says that’s when […]
SAN RAMON, CA
FOX40

Kings coach Mike Brown reacts to Domantas Sabonis injury, prepares to face Denver without him

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday afternoon’s practice, Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses the severity of the Domantas Sabonis injury, an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb, Sacramento preparing to go with Alex Len in the event Sabonis cannot play and the back-to-back home games with the Nuggets being […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win

Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Police track down drunken driver who fled the scene of a crash

(KTXL) —Sunday night police tracked down and arrested a suspected drunken driver who fled the scene of a crash, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The police department said that community members called the police after watching the driver hit a car and then flee from the scene. Using the information that some of the […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
BOSTON, MA
FOX40

FOX40

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy