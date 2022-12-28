Kevin Huerter on the Nuggets run down the stretch to closeout his Kings 113-106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter gives his observations of Tuesday’s 113-106 loss to the Nuggets, the first of two consecutive games with Denver at Golden 1 Center. He talks about the costly 8-0 run the Nuggets used to closeout the Kings, the defensive effort for much of the game, playing without Domantas Sabonis and what they can carry over to Wednesday’s game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.