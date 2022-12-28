Read full article on original website
Iowa Basketball: How to watch Hawkeyes take on Nebraska
Iowa is fresh off a tough loss to Eastern Illinois and are hoping to begin correcting the glaring issues when they travel to Nebraska on Thursday. A big boost for the Hawkeyes is that Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery will return to the lineup. The game is slated to begin at 6 pm. CT.
Longhorns Defense Keeps Deficit Manageable, Washington Leads at Halftime of Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns found themselves stuck in the mud offensively at Thursday's Alamo Bowl, resulting in a halftime deficit against the Washington Huskies.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
A Website claims Iowa as one of the 6 Underrated States in the US
I have always felt Iowa was perfectly "rated" so what is it about Iowa that makes it an "Underrated" state here in the US? A big-time travel website says "you haven't lived" until you experience this one main event in the Hawkeye state. Iowa is one of the 6 Underrated...
Husker247 Podcast: Late portal gift and more
The Husker247 trio gathered two days after Christmas to discuss the gift the transfer portal gave the Huskers in center Ben Scott, discuss Matt Rhule’s second major media appearance, Nebraska’s 2023 current signing class and a little hoops talk with Iowa coming to town. How did the Huskers...
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska
Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State falls to Wisconsin, 24-17, in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State struggled to find any consistency on offense for much of the first three quarters before finally moving the ball in the fourth. However, a 17-point deficit against Wisconsin was too much to overcome as the Cowboys fell, 24-17, at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Here is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:
Huskies' William Inge Played in First Alamo Bowl in 1993 and Another in '96
A lopsided defeat and a teammate's tragedy surrounded the games.
Hawkeyes Off Mark in Loss at Nebraska
Iowa Basketball Struggles on Offense in Setback Thursday
Saint Thomas Tommies take on the South Dakota Coyotes, look for 5th straight victory
Saint Thomas Tommies (11-4, 2-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-8, 0-1 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Tommies take on South Dakota. The Coyotes are 3-2 in home games. South Dakota is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points...
