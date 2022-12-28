Read full article on original website
Related
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
Enhance Your Montana Fly Fishing Skills For Free This Winter
From beginners to experts, everyone is welcome at the Saturday morning Fly Tyer's Roundtable. What a great time of year to work on your craft ahead of spring and summer. And, if it's not a craft for you yet, what better time to learn from some experts free of charge?
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program
During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing […] The post Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies
Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
yourbigsky.com
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley
One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
COLUMN: When the snow flies
It must be winter in Montana, where the first official day of winter brings pipe-freezing cold and road clogging snow. So in an era when schools are postponing or canceling sporting events because of things inside the school, like the dreaded Covid bug, those same events, even though they are played indoors, are being canceled because of conditions outdoors. Where do we go? What can we do? April is a long time off. I’m glad you asked, even if you didn’t ask. Let me tell you my friends, there is plenty to do when the snow flies and it’s so cold the polar bears...
The Full Story of the Biggest Typical Archery Bull Elk of All Time
Six years after tagging the largest typical elk ever killed with a bow, Steve Felix can still see his arrow hurtling toward the bull’s ribcage. Hunting federal land in eastern Montana on September 10, 2016, the Seeley Lake hunter had just spent 30 minutes watching the massive wapiti walk slowly within range of his bow. In the 15 seasons he and his hunting partner, Chad Tiffney, invested in learning the haunts and habits of elk in the area, it was the first arrow that Felix had ever flung.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Trapping of all fishers to close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit
HELENA — By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, trapping of all fishers will close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit at midnight on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 29. The fisher quotas in this unit have been met. For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species to check...
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
NBCMontana
Small avalanche reported on Highway 200, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small avalanche occurred on Highway 200, north of Bonner. The slide is not covering the road, but did damage a barrier fence. An avalanche warning has been extended through Tuesday for western Montana. The following has been issued for Rattlesnake, Bitterroot and Seeley Lake:. The...
Courthouse News Service
Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners
MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
Montana Youth Hunters Write Awesome Stories for Governor’s Contest
Writing 500 words of compelling content is challenging enough for most adults, let alone youngsters age 10-17. But the contest was not short on entries (some 200 or so). And 10 aspiring outdoor adventure journalist took home some terrific prizes, thanks to a new program created by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?
Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda. This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
southarkansassun.com
Montana Received $200 Unemployment Benefits Using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)
Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
250
Followers
736
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0