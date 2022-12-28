Read full article on original website
Missoula doctor offers advice as invasive group A strep cases rise
The CDC recently issued a health advisory about a recent jump in invasive group A strep among children.
Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer to perform in Superior
The Mineral County Performing Arts Council is starting the new year with exciting entertainment that comes from The Garden City. Missoula mainstay Josh Farmer and his band will play in Superior's LDS church 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6. Farmer is a well-regarded and versatile keyboardist who plays a variety of music in several different settings. Attendees will hear a unique blend of jazz, funk, rock and soul music. MCPAC Treasurer Jim Goss first heard him several years ago when his band was the pit orchestra for a UM performance of "American Idiot," a play based on the music of...
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
New Year’s Eve in Missoula: Events to End the Year With
New Year's Eve is a wild day, and not just because of all the alcohol. It's the day we either celebrate the year if it was nice to you or to dance on this year's grave if it was bad. Here's some events going down on New Year's Eve in Missoula that'll make sure you end the year right:
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City River Rod Run, Missoula
The annual Garden City River Rod Run is two fun-packed days of classic cars in Downtown Missoula. Typically a weekend event held around late June/early July, attendees can witness the impressive array of lovingly-restored and immaculately maintained vehicles rolling through the town on a Friday evening. Saturday sees the program...
Development in the works for Missoula's Hip Strip
A group of developers released a sneak peek of a new mixed-use apartment complex near the Hip Strip this week.
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
2 arrested in Sanders County following discovery of hundreds of pills
Two people are behind bars in the Sanders County jail after pills and drugs were found in a vehicle.
discoveringmontana.com
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow, Missoula
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow is one of the oldest and most unifying student-organized tribal events across the nation. Typically hosted as a 2-day event towards the end of April, the Pow Wow has long been a cultural pillar at the University of Montana in Missoula. This is a colorful affair...
Ponding water posing hazard on Interstate 90 in Mineral County
The Montana Department of Transportation is warning drivers about water on Interstate 90 in western Mineral County.
NBCMontana
Small avalanche reported on Highway 200, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small avalanche occurred on Highway 200, north of Bonner. The slide is not covering the road, but did damage a barrier fence. An avalanche warning has been extended through Tuesday for western Montana. The following has been issued for Rattlesnake, Bitterroot and Seeley Lake:. The...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run accident in Paradise Falls parking lot
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are trying to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident. The accident happened in the parking lot of Paradise Falls on Dec. 15 around 7:53 pm. Officer Weishaar is attempting to locate and identify the driver involved, and anyone with information is asked to...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
