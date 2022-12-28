Read full article on original website
Plains students showcased in Christmas concert
Monday’s evening performance by Plains students in grades 7 through 12 filled the bleachers in the new gymnasium for this year's Christmas concert. Snow and sub-zero temperatures caused the cancelation of the K-6 Christmas concert. Special thanks to Music director Nicole Burrows, Ashley Jelich, Mr. Chisholm, and Master of Ceremonies Mr. Noland. The Plains band performs at the 2022 Christmas concert. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)
Superior massage therapist 'listens' to the body
In 2003 when Jessie Vaillancourt graduated from college in Vermont, she moved to Alberton. She became the effervescent, fun-loving face of Alberton Feed in 2010 until it closed just before the pandemic in 2019. But before the closure, she realized that her tiny body couldn't unload semis of hay and feed bags forever so she became a student at Massage Training Institute of Montana, in Kalispell. “It was rigorous,” she beams. “I would recommend this school to anyone interested and I'll lend you my books!” Traveling every other weekend for class on Saturday and Sunday did introduce her to some beautiful...
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
Bigfork topples Plains teams on hard court
To be the best, they say, you have to beat the best. Losing can be a measuring stick to see where you are at and where you need to go. For the Plains boys and girls basketball teams, the harsh reality of the moment last Tuesday night was that Bigfork is has two of the best teams in both boys and girls Western 7B basketball. The home standing Valkyries roughed up the young Plains Horsemen, who came in with a 3-2 record on the year, by a final score of 77-15. The girls, meanwhile, ran into a buzz saw defense that swarmed all over...
Plains 6th grade classes help spread cheer
The sixth-grade classes of Mrs. Feist and Ms. Jirasko at Plains Elementary School went out of their way to make Christmas special for many children throughout Sanders County this year. Teachers Feist and Jirasko helped organize the Tree of Hearts drive. The money raised during the Tree of Hearts drive went to purchase gifts for needy children. Plains students would pay one dollar to wear a special hat or hold on to a stuffed animal for the day. The gift drive was in operation for six days over three weeks, with three days each for the hat and stuffed animal...
'West Enders' create networking number
Residents who live along I-90 between mile marker 22 and Saltese are in the west end of Mineral County. Affectionately known as ‘West Enders’ with three restaurants, one gas station, three bar/casinos, one motel and a gift shop being the largest employers. They are the welcoming committee of east bound travelers on I-90 and "Thanks for Coming to Montana" folks destined for Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Seattle and I-5. Some live off the grid, and like it that way and others are active in community social events. Many are snowmobilers and ATV enthusiasts and horseback riding and mountain biking are also...
St. Regis Senior Center offers up Christmas feast
On the evening of Dec. 22, the St. Regis Senior Citizen Center hosted Christmas dinner for many residents in Mineral County. Dave Hannah, president of the center, along with his board of directors and several more volunteers pulled it off as if they’d done this several times. “It was an idea that came to me, through the Good Lord. I brought it to the board and they all said, ‘You bet!’ and that was maybe two weeks ago,” he explains. And since this came from the same source of the Feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:13-21), Hannah knew it would...
Plains JMG students organize candy cane exchange
In the dark of night last Wednesday evening residents along the streets of Plains could see Santa perched atop a Plains fire truck. Following close behind were the Plains JMG school class exchanging candy canes for food to be donated to the Plains Community Food Bank. The evening activities were organized by Kati Mitchell, a teacher from the Plains Job’s for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) class. Chief Anthony Young and the Plains Fire Department supplied the perch for Santa in the form of a large red fire truck. Santa and the JMG senior class started their trek through town at the high...
Fourth-grader's artwork goes on world tour
Plains fourth-grader Chloe Monselet is attracting worldwide attention with her artwork. Her artwork is one-of-a-kind, starting out as a twin bed sheet. The idea of sending it worldwide was first suggested by her uncle Dave Williams. That is when teachers Cindy Gumm and Dana Diehl got involved. Gumm was the first person chosen to represent the Plains area that would start its worldwide journey. Gumm presented the painting to the fourth-grade class, and this was the start of its next step. The intent of the artworks worldwide tour is to search for the next person that will take it into another classroom...
Lake Co. seeks to end law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought into sharper focus Monday when the Lake County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to withdraw from the agreement. A public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 3 in the courthouse’s Large Conference Room, and if the resolution is approved, it gives the county authority to withdraw from the agreement in...
PHOTOS: St. Regis Winter Festival
Families from around the county gathered together Dec. 13, for a fun-filled Winter Festival at St. Regis School. ...
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
Plains students bring Christmas cheer to long-term care center
Plains Elementary second-graders from Mrs. Gumm and Mrs. Winebrenner’s class spent their time last week bringing Christmas cheer to the Clark Fork Valley Long-Term Care facility. Each student made brightly colored wall decorations that were presented to the patients at the center. Each decoration was personalized for all the residents with messages of hope. Gumm presented the decorations last Thursday to Long Term Care Manager Nikki Stevens, who quickly passed them out for the residents to enjoy. ...
Superior students help spread Christmas joy
The Christmas Basket program has been organized as a group effort by several different organizations over the years. The Superior LIONS Club has done much of the heavy lifting to spread good cheer to families in Mineral County who might need a helping hand. Women in Timber was a steady partner until so many of the members aged out making the organization phase out many community activities they were involved in. “The LIONS got together and liked the program enough that they all decided they wanted to save it. So that’s what’s happened the last couple of years as WIT...
Santa strolls along Railroad Street
Santa took time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to bring joy to the children in Plains during his visit earlier this month. Mountain West Clothing/The Bean Bag, 406 Outlet, Garden Gift and Floral, and Mangy Moose each found a cozy corner for Santa to meet the children and also supplied gifts for him to hand out to the children. Santa, sometimes called Steve Spurr during the off season, is president of the local Lion’s Club and has volunteered for this coveted position for about the last 10 years. His little elf helper, Kendall Spurr, has been by Santa’s...
Community Calendar
Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11:00 CAKLS 2:00 Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime @ 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group 2:00 Sat. Help w/ Heather 12:00 St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out site. Tues. & Thurs. 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Located at St. Regis School District Library. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 10 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the website and Facebook page for...
School gym alarm system works perfectly in smoke incident
At 4:07 p.m., Dec. 14, Plains Fire Department and the Plains Community Ambulance were dispatched to a fire in the new gymnasium at the Plains School. The emergency was confined to the laundry room within the new gymnasium. A malfunctioning washer machine caused a smoke only emergency. Superintendent Thom Chisholm said he was grateful that the new gym was equipped with a state-of-the-art alarm system. The smoke detection system sounded the alarm without activating the emergency sprinkler system. Chisholm said the new alarm system worked as designed. If the water sprinkler system had been activated, it would have caused thousands of dollars in damage. The damage was only smoke related and was quickly cleaned up.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
12/8/22 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 32, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. Welfare Check, McKinley Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, I-90...
Plains churches celebrate with Christmas choir
The second annual Community Christmas Choir Concert and sing-along took place Saturday evening at the Plains Bible Chapel. Members from several different churches sang traditional Christmas songs, and at times asked the audience to sing along with the choir. Choir director Jeanine Croft was instrumental in recruiting singers from the various churches to participate. Croft said that she has been working hard to get the word out to the community. Three more youth singers were added to the choir this year. Choir members committed to several practices in preparation for the Saturday evening performance. Pastor Rich Culbertson opened the concert with a...
