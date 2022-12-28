ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures

HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow. “We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold...
HARDIN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

An Open Letter to Jack Frost from a Montanan

After what you've done this week, I know you're expecting me to absolutely blow up at you. But I know that get us anywhere, so I'm taking a different approach. Before getting to any complaints, I think it's only right to give you the credit you deserve. I know you've been treated unfairly in the media, considering the only thing most people have heard about you is that you nip at people's noses. While that behavior is pretty strange, I think it's worthwhile to sing your praises, not just scream insults.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley

One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
KALISPELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
rangerreview.com

LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works

The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies

Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown

After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good

With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You

The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
BILLINGS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Seventeen from Northwest Montana Picked for Shrine Game

The rosters for the annual Montana East-West Shrine Game will feature senior standouts from eight different Northwest Montana high schools, it was announced on Dec. 25. The annual all-star football game will be played on June 17, 2023 in Butte and feature the top players in the class of 2022 from around the state. This season, 17 locals have been chosen, 10 on the West roster and seven more as alternates for the West team. The student athletes represent Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Libby, Glacier, Mission, Polson, Thompson Falls and Whitefish high schools.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

My Top 5 New Years Resolutions For Montanans

New Year's resolutions are a great way to set personal goals and make positive changes in your life. Here are five resolutions that could be especially beneficial for residents of Montana:. Get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Montana is home to some of the most beautiful and scenic landscapes...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

