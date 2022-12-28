Read full article on original website
Howard Dean Reese
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not grow faint.” Isaiah 40:31 Howard Dean Reese, 80, peacefully went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his Alberton home while surrounded by family. Born August 23, 1942, Dean lived a full life with faith in God, love for his family, awe of natural beauty, and a wide network of friends as his cornerstones. Father to Stacy King, Wendy Cabrales, Launi Holland, Kelly Avants, Joshua Reese and Jenny...
Plains students showcased in Christmas concert
Monday’s evening performance by Plains students in grades 7 through 12 filled the bleachers in the new gymnasium for this year's Christmas concert. Snow and sub-zero temperatures caused the cancelation of the K-6 Christmas concert. Special thanks to Music director Nicole Burrows, Ashley Jelich, Mr. Chisholm, and Master of Ceremonies Mr. Noland. The Plains band performs at the 2022 Christmas concert. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)
Plains 6th grade classes help spread cheer
The sixth-grade classes of Mrs. Feist and Ms. Jirasko at Plains Elementary School went out of their way to make Christmas special for many children throughout Sanders County this year. Teachers Feist and Jirasko helped organize the Tree of Hearts drive. The money raised during the Tree of Hearts drive went to purchase gifts for needy children. Plains students would pay one dollar to wear a special hat or hold on to a stuffed animal for the day. The gift drive was in operation for six days over three weeks, with three days each for the hat and stuffed animal...
St. Regis Senior Center offers up Christmas feast
On the evening of Dec. 22, the St. Regis Senior Citizen Center hosted Christmas dinner for many residents in Mineral County. Dave Hannah, president of the center, along with his board of directors and several more volunteers pulled it off as if they’d done this several times. “It was an idea that came to me, through the Good Lord. I brought it to the board and they all said, ‘You bet!’ and that was maybe two weeks ago,” he explains. And since this came from the same source of the Feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:13-21), Hannah knew it would...
Superior massage therapist 'listens' to the body
In 2003 when Jessie Vaillancourt graduated from college in Vermont, she moved to Alberton. She became the effervescent, fun-loving face of Alberton Feed in 2010 until it closed just before the pandemic in 2019. But before the closure, she realized that her tiny body couldn't unload semis of hay and feed bags forever so she became a student at Massage Training Institute of Montana, in Kalispell. “It was rigorous,” she beams. “I would recommend this school to anyone interested and I'll lend you my books!” Traveling every other weekend for class on Saturday and Sunday did introduce her to some beautiful...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
12/14/22 Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Complaint, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Vehicle Slide Off, Brooklyn Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information, reporting party advised they have assistance on the way. Medical Assistance Required, Henderson Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Welfare Check, I-90 EB MM 65, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. Traffic Stop, MT Highway...
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
'West Enders' create networking number
Residents who live along I-90 between mile marker 22 and Saltese are in the west end of Mineral County. Affectionately known as ‘West Enders’ with three restaurants, one gas station, three bar/casinos, one motel and a gift shop being the largest employers. They are the welcoming committee of east bound travelers on I-90 and "Thanks for Coming to Montana" folks destined for Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Seattle and I-5. Some live off the grid, and like it that way and others are active in community social events. Many are snowmobilers and ATV enthusiasts and horseback riding and mountain biking are also...
Plains JMG students organize candy cane exchange
In the dark of night last Wednesday evening residents along the streets of Plains could see Santa perched atop a Plains fire truck. Following close behind were the Plains JMG school class exchanging candy canes for food to be donated to the Plains Community Food Bank. The evening activities were organized by Kati Mitchell, a teacher from the Plains Job’s for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) class. Chief Anthony Young and the Plains Fire Department supplied the perch for Santa in the form of a large red fire truck. Santa and the JMG senior class started their trek through town at the high...
Fourth-grader's artwork goes on world tour
Plains fourth-grader Chloe Monselet is attracting worldwide attention with her artwork. Her artwork is one-of-a-kind, starting out as a twin bed sheet. The idea of sending it worldwide was first suggested by her uncle Dave Williams. That is when teachers Cindy Gumm and Dana Diehl got involved. Gumm was the first person chosen to represent the Plains area that would start its worldwide journey. Gumm presented the painting to the fourth-grade class, and this was the start of its next step. The intent of the artworks worldwide tour is to search for the next person that will take it into another classroom...
Plains students bring Christmas cheer to long-term care center
Plains Elementary second-graders from Mrs. Gumm and Mrs. Winebrenner’s class spent their time last week bringing Christmas cheer to the Clark Fork Valley Long-Term Care facility. Each student made brightly colored wall decorations that were presented to the patients at the center. Each decoration was personalized for all the residents with messages of hope. Gumm presented the decorations last Thursday to Long Term Care Manager Nikki Stevens, who quickly passed them out for the residents to enjoy. ...
PHOTOS: St. Regis Winter Festival
Families from around the county gathered together Dec. 13, for a fun-filled Winter Festival at St. Regis School. ...
Community Calendar
Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11:00 CAKLS 2:00 Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime @ 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group 2:00 Sat. Help w/ Heather 12:00 St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out site. Tues. & Thurs. 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Located at St. Regis School District Library. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 10 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the website and Facebook page for...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
Lake Co. seeks to end law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought into sharper focus Monday when the Lake County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to withdraw from the agreement. A public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 3 in the courthouse’s Large Conference Room, and if the resolution is approved, it gives the county authority to withdraw from the agreement in...
Plains churches celebrate with Christmas choir
The second annual Community Christmas Choir Concert and sing-along took place Saturday evening at the Plains Bible Chapel. Members from several different churches sang traditional Christmas songs, and at times asked the audience to sing along with the choir. Choir director Jeanine Croft was instrumental in recruiting singers from the various churches to participate. Croft said that she has been working hard to get the word out to the community. Three more youth singers were added to the choir this year. Choir members committed to several practices in preparation for the Saturday evening performance. Pastor Rich Culbertson opened the concert with a...
PHOTO: Superior's Lewis assigned to USNS Comfort
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis, from Superior, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort, boards a transportation barge to assist in the setup of the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 11. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)
Santa strolls along Railroad Street
Santa took time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to bring joy to the children in Plains during his visit earlier this month. Mountain West Clothing/The Bean Bag, 406 Outlet, Garden Gift and Floral, and Mangy Moose each found a cozy corner for Santa to meet the children and also supplied gifts for him to hand out to the children. Santa, sometimes called Steve Spurr during the off season, is president of the local Lion’s Club and has volunteered for this coveted position for about the last 10 years. His little elf helper, Kendall Spurr, has been by Santa’s...
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
