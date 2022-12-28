Read full article on original website
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
Clifford Roy Warnken
Clifford Roy Warnken, 87, died peacefully September 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. Clifford, or Scrooge to many of his family and friends, was born November 7, 1934 in Superior, MT to Theodore and Loretta Warnken, both from Superior. Clifford was 5th of 10 children. Clifford graduated from Superior High School in 1954 and then spent several years in the United States Army. When he returned from his time in the military Clifford worked with one of his brothers on the Warnken Ranch raising cattle and farming. Clifford married Ruth E. Heimbigner Keck on July 21, 1962. Clifford not only...
'West Enders' create networking number
Residents who live along I-90 between mile marker 22 and Saltese are in the west end of Mineral County. Affectionately known as ‘West Enders’ with three restaurants, one gas station, three bar/casinos, one motel and a gift shop being the largest employers. They are the welcoming committee of east bound travelers on I-90 and "Thanks for Coming to Montana" folks destined for Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Seattle and I-5. Some live off the grid, and like it that way and others are active in community social events. Many are snowmobilers and ATV enthusiasts and horseback riding and mountain biking are also...
Plains students showcased in Christmas concert
Monday’s evening performance by Plains students in grades 7 through 12 filled the bleachers in the new gymnasium for this year's Christmas concert. Snow and sub-zero temperatures caused the cancelation of the K-6 Christmas concert. Special thanks to Music director Nicole Burrows, Ashley Jelich, Mr. Chisholm, and Master of Ceremonies Mr. Noland. The Plains band performs at the 2022 Christmas concert. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)
Superior massage therapist 'listens' to the body
In 2003 when Jessie Vaillancourt graduated from college in Vermont, she moved to Alberton. She became the effervescent, fun-loving face of Alberton Feed in 2010 until it closed just before the pandemic in 2019. But before the closure, she realized that her tiny body couldn't unload semis of hay and feed bags forever so she became a student at Massage Training Institute of Montana, in Kalispell. “It was rigorous,” she beams. “I would recommend this school to anyone interested and I'll lend you my books!” Traveling every other weekend for class on Saturday and Sunday did introduce her to some beautiful...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
12/8/22 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 32, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. Welfare Check, McKinley Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warning for speeding. Traffic Stop, I-90...
Fourth-grader's artwork goes on world tour
Plains fourth-grader Chloe Monselet is attracting worldwide attention with her artwork. Her artwork is one-of-a-kind, starting out as a twin bed sheet. The idea of sending it worldwide was first suggested by her uncle Dave Williams. That is when teachers Cindy Gumm and Dana Diehl got involved. Gumm was the first person chosen to represent the Plains area that would start its worldwide journey. Gumm presented the painting to the fourth-grade class, and this was the start of its next step. The intent of the artworks worldwide tour is to search for the next person that will take it into another classroom...
PHOTOS: St. Regis Winter Festival
Families from around the county gathered together Dec. 13, for a fun-filled Winter Festival at St. Regis School. ...
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
Plains JMG students organize candy cane exchange
In the dark of night last Wednesday evening residents along the streets of Plains could see Santa perched atop a Plains fire truck. Following close behind were the Plains JMG school class exchanging candy canes for food to be donated to the Plains Community Food Bank. The evening activities were organized by Kati Mitchell, a teacher from the Plains Job’s for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) class. Chief Anthony Young and the Plains Fire Department supplied the perch for Santa in the form of a large red fire truck. Santa and the JMG senior class started their trek through town at the high...
Lake Co. seeks to end law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought into sharper focus Monday when the Lake County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to withdraw from the agreement. A public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 3 in the courthouse’s Large Conference Room, and if the resolution is approved, it gives the county authority to withdraw from the agreement in...
Superior students help spread Christmas joy
The Christmas Basket program has been organized as a group effort by several different organizations over the years. The Superior LIONS Club has done much of the heavy lifting to spread good cheer to families in Mineral County who might need a helping hand. Women in Timber was a steady partner until so many of the members aged out making the organization phase out many community activities they were involved in. “The LIONS got together and liked the program enough that they all decided they wanted to save it. So that’s what’s happened the last couple of years as WIT...
Flu cases on the rise in Montana
Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials told the Inter Lake on Dec....
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77
Bruce Wayne Miller, 77, unexpectedly left us Nov. 8, 2022 at home. Bruce was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Superior, to Mary Irene Kay and Charles Leroy Miller, Sr. He attended grade school in Paradise, and graduated from high school in Superior in 1963. He joined the Coast Guard for four years after graduation and served with distinction. He used his GI bill to attend college in Dillon to get his teaching degree. Bruce married his best friend Sharon Harrold in June of 1971 in Superior. Bruce helped build bridges around Superior while pursuing his degree. He taught shop class...
St. Regis Senior Center offers up Christmas feast
On the evening of Dec. 22, the St. Regis Senior Citizen Center hosted Christmas dinner for many residents in Mineral County. Dave Hannah, president of the center, along with his board of directors and several more volunteers pulled it off as if they’d done this several times. “It was an idea that came to me, through the Good Lord. I brought it to the board and they all said, ‘You bet!’ and that was maybe two weeks ago,” he explains. And since this came from the same source of the Feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:13-21), Hannah knew it would...
PHOTO: Superior's Lewis assigned to USNS Comfort
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis, from Superior, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort, boards a transportation barge to assist in the setup of the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 11. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)
School gym alarm system works perfectly in smoke incident
At 4:07 p.m., Dec. 14, Plains Fire Department and the Plains Community Ambulance were dispatched to a fire in the new gymnasium at the Plains School. The emergency was confined to the laundry room within the new gymnasium. A malfunctioning washer machine caused a smoke only emergency. Superintendent Thom Chisholm said he was grateful that the new gym was equipped with a state-of-the-art alarm system. The smoke detection system sounded the alarm without activating the emergency sprinkler system. Chisholm said the new alarm system worked as designed. If the water sprinkler system had been activated, it would have caused thousands of dollars in damage. The damage was only smoke related and was quickly cleaned up.
Alberton parent-teacher group hosts gingerbread day
On Sunday afternoon, the Alberton School Gymnasium transformed into a gingerbread house manufacturing plant as parents, guardians and kids came in to build and have fun. Graham crackers were used instead of gingerbread so boxes were spaced out on the lunchroom tables with an aluminum foil mat in place for the building site. A plastic bag of vanilla frosting was set in each construction zone to be used as adhesive sealant and the trim and accessories (candy) were lined up in bowls on the stage for the builders to help themselves to for the finish work. The Alberton Schools Parent...
Mack Days posts final results
The 2022 Fall Mack Days event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, is in the books. During the fall contest, 13,901 lake trout were entered. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes were available to win in several categories and drawings were held throughout the competition to encourage anglers while they helped reduce numbers of non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. The final week was a rough one for the lake trout anglers. Weather turned cold and snow fell in many areas. Fishing when the temperatures are below freezing makes for some long days. Ice forms on everything in...
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
