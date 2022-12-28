Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
NBCMontana
Small avalanche reported on Highway 200, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small avalanche occurred on Highway 200, north of Bonner. The slide is not covering the road, but did damage a barrier fence. An avalanche warning has been extended through Tuesday for western Montana. The following has been issued for Rattlesnake, Bitterroot and Seeley Lake:. The...
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
Ponding water posing hazard on Interstate 90 in Mineral County
The Montana Department of Transportation is warning drivers about water on Interstate 90 in western Mineral County.
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
Power outage hitting the Mission Valley
Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Landslide blocks one lane of Highway 35 north of Polson
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City River Rod Run, Missoula
The annual Garden City River Rod Run is two fun-packed days of classic cars in Downtown Missoula. Typically a weekend event held around late June/early July, attendees can witness the impressive array of lovingly-restored and immaculately maintained vehicles rolling through the town on a Friday evening. Saturday sees the program...
Plains students showcased in Christmas concert
Monday’s evening performance by Plains students in grades 7 through 12 filled the bleachers in the new gymnasium for this year's Christmas concert. Snow and sub-zero temperatures caused the cancelation of the K-6 Christmas concert. Special thanks to Music director Nicole Burrows, Ashley Jelich, Mr. Chisholm, and Master of Ceremonies Mr. Noland. The Plains band performs at the 2022 Christmas concert. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)
NBCMontana
Highway 200 reopens after crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: As of 7:15 a.m., the crash has been cleared and the roadway is open. UPDATE: As of 7 a.m., one lane has reopened. Both lanes of Highway 200 are blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area near MM 4...
New Year’s Eve in Missoula: Events to End the Year With
New Year's Eve is a wild day, and not just because of all the alcohol. It's the day we either celebrate the year if it was nice to you or to dance on this year's grave if it was bad. Here's some events going down on New Year's Eve in Missoula that'll make sure you end the year right:
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
12/14/22 Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Complaint, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Vehicle Slide Off, Brooklyn Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information, reporting party advised they have assistance on the way. Medical Assistance Required, Henderson Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Welfare Check, I-90 EB MM 65, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. Traffic Stop, MT Highway...
Turner Mountain plans Dec. 23 opening
Turner Mountain Ski Area is set to open next week. While officials say the tentative opening date of Friday, Dec. 23 is weather dependent, conditions are certainly favorable. The ski season has begun with a number of large snowstorms bearing down on northwest Montana, and numerous forecasters have predicted a triple-dip La Nina phase in the Pacific Ocean. Usually a La Nina system means more precipitation for this part of the country, “which is wonderful if you’re a skier,” according to Bruce Zwang of Turner Mountain. Of course the mountain will continue to monitor conditions with an eye set on providing riders with a...
discoveringmontana.com
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow, Missoula
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow is one of the oldest and most unifying student-organized tribal events across the nation. Typically hosted as a 2-day event towards the end of April, the Pow Wow has long been a cultural pillar at the University of Montana in Missoula. This is a colorful affair...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
250
Followers
736
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0