New Year’s Eve in Missoula: Events to End the Year With
New Year's Eve is a wild day, and not just because of all the alcohol. It's the day we either celebrate the year if it was nice to you or to dance on this year's grave if it was bad. Here's some events going down on New Year's Eve in Missoula that'll make sure you end the year right:
discoveringmontana.com
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow, Missoula
The Kyi-Yo Pow Wow is one of the oldest and most unifying student-organized tribal events across the nation. Typically hosted as a 2-day event towards the end of April, the Pow Wow has long been a cultural pillar at the University of Montana in Missoula. This is a colorful affair...
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Howard Dean Reese
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not grow faint.” Isaiah 40:31 Howard Dean Reese, 80, peacefully went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his Alberton home while surrounded by family. Born August 23, 1942, Dean lived a full life with faith in God, love for his family, awe of natural beauty, and a wide network of friends as his cornerstones. Father to Stacy King, Wendy Cabrales, Launi Holland, Kelly Avants, Joshua Reese and Jenny...
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City River Rod Run, Missoula
The annual Garden City River Rod Run is two fun-packed days of classic cars in Downtown Missoula. Typically a weekend event held around late June/early July, attendees can witness the impressive array of lovingly-restored and immaculately maintained vehicles rolling through the town on a Friday evening. Saturday sees the program...
NBCMontana
Small avalanche reported on Highway 200, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small avalanche occurred on Highway 200, north of Bonner. The slide is not covering the road, but did damage a barrier fence. An avalanche warning has been extended through Tuesday for western Montana. The following has been issued for Rattlesnake, Bitterroot and Seeley Lake:. The...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
Development in the works for Missoula's Hip Strip
A group of developers released a sneak peek of a new mixed-use apartment complex near the Hip Strip this week.
bitterrootstar.com
Stevi STARS Hall of Fame gala a huge success
Steve Lewis, chair of the Stevensville Schools Hall of Fame committee, was pleased with the recent gala sponsored by the Stevi STARS Foundation. Lewis, who is also on the board of STARS, said the event was sold out and about 160 people attended. He said that about $25,000 was raised from the event. That amount, coupled with a match from an anonymous donor, raised the proceeds to over $50,000.
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Superior massage therapist 'listens' to the body
In 2003 when Jessie Vaillancourt graduated from college in Vermont, she moved to Alberton. She became the effervescent, fun-loving face of Alberton Feed in 2010 until it closed just before the pandemic in 2019. But before the closure, she realized that her tiny body couldn't unload semis of hay and feed bags forever so she became a student at Massage Training Institute of Montana, in Kalispell. “It was rigorous,” she beams. “I would recommend this school to anyone interested and I'll lend you my books!” Traveling every other weekend for class on Saturday and Sunday did introduce her to some beautiful...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
Power outage hitting the Mission Valley
Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
newsfromthestates.com
Panel picks three nominees for consideration for Montana HD 80 vacancy
The Montana State Capitol in the snow on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A joint panel of Lewis and Clark County and Powell County Republicans on Tuesday picked three nominees to send to county commissioners to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard earlier this month when she was picked to fill the Senate District 40 seat.
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
406mtsports.com
Malta native, former Lady Griz Sophia Stiles thriving as starter for Florida Gulf Coast
MISSOULA — Southern Florida has been a slice of basketball heaven for Sophia Stiles. The former Malta and Montana Lady Griz basketball star has landed a starting role for the one of the top mid-majors in the country, Florida Gulf Coast. The versatile, cat-quick guard leads the Eagles (10-2) in rebounds with almost five per game and is among the top five scorers on her team, averaging just under eight points per contest.
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
